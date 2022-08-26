“This is his make-or-break year” - Jamie Carragher highlights his only ‘fear’ for Arteta at Arsenal

Former Liverpool defender-turned-television-pundit Jamie Carragher has claimed that this will be the decisive season for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Carragher has hailed the the Spaniard for building a new-look Gunners side quite meticulously but has claimed that he will have to deliver success this campaign.

The former England defender has insisted that Arteta has to ensure that his side secures at least a top-four finish to term this season as a successful one.

In his column for The Telegraph, Carragher wrote:

"Building a side to reflect his vision has been a daunting and at times arduous task for Arteta, even though we should not ignore how much he has been financially backed."

"Will it be enough to make the four? For all my praise of his work, it has to be. This is his third full season in charge and although he signed a contract extension it is time to deliver."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's perfect start to the season and the reasons behind their 100% record "I think in life, difficult experiences make you stronger"Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's perfect start to the season and the reasons behind their 100% record "I think in life, difficult experiences make you stronger" 💪Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's perfect start to the season and the reasons behind their 100% record 🙌 https://t.co/Lz8SbxdaUo

"This is his make-or-break year. We will see how much depth there is when the European competitions begin, and whether Arsenal can last the pace."

Carragher has claimed that Arteta has completely transformed the Gunners since he took charge of the club.

The former England international has insisted that Gunners fans have every right to be excited about the season. He added:

"However it turns out, Arteta has already led Arsenal to a healthier place than where he found the club - with a younger, balanced and hungrier squad."

"My fear for him is he has laid the groundwork for a successor to lead the club to the next level. For now, Arteta is in position to reap the fruits of his own labours, guiding an exciting team."

"Whether it leads to the highest honours or not, the rebuild is advancing and this does not look like a false dawn. Arsenal fans are right to believe they are in for an entertaining ride."

Arsenal have looked excellent so far this season

Arsenal have made an exhilarating start to their new campaign and are currently leading the Premier League table.

They are the only club in the Premier League to have registered a 100% record so far, winning all three games comfortably.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI Gabriel is loving life at Arsenal, it seems. The Mikel Arteta effect. #afc Gabriel is loving life at Arsenal, it seems. The Mikel Arteta effect. #afc https://t.co/UogjC6hNI7

Summer signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have both been phenomenal for them.

If they can build on their solid start to the campaign, there is an excellent chance for them to mount a title challenge this time out.

We will have to wait and see whether Arteta's youthful side can sustain their form but they certainly have the strength in depth to do so.

