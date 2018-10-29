×
'This is just beginning'- Liverpool star sends warning to rest of the League 

Aditya Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
News
472   //    29 Oct 2018, 02:18 IST

Xherden Shaqiri scored his first goal for Liverpool as Reds beat Cardiff City by four goals to one
Xherden Shaqiri scored his first goal for Liverpool as Reds beat Cardiff City by four goals to one

What's the Story?

Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in Premier League yesterday at Anfield in emphatic style as they slew Cardiff City by four goals to one and the one who illuminated charisma of this intriguing fixture by a brilliant piece of footwork, Xherden Shaqiri warned

This is just beginning.

Liverpool's summer signing backed his team and further insisted that his team is in 'good way', while his talk with Liverpoolfc.com.

In case you didn't know..

The Merseyside club has done some stunning business in preceding transfer window and £12 million new signing, Xherden Shaqiri has already started making his mark on Red half of Merseyside and proving to be more than bargain signing.

Xherden Shaqiri came off the bench yesterday against Cardiff City and with a lustrous footwork in the box banged his first goal for the Reds and doubled their lead in a crucial stage of the fixture.

The Swiss International has been a creative body in Reds' midfield from the last couple of fixtures and proving to be a key man for Premier League's table toppers.

The heart of the matter:

It would be insensible to not consider Klopp's men as firm contenders to dethrone Manchester City as Premier League Champions. Reds' one of the goalscorers against struggling Cardiff City, Xherden Shaqiri admitted his team needs to continue the professionalism they showed on Saturday night throughout the season.

Liverpool's number 23 further insisted

“We had to be brave all game,”
“You saw in the beginning, we scored very early for 1-0 but it was a tough game to play and it was not nice to play against this team; they are a very physical team. We knew they were very strong in [set-pieces] with big players in their team.
“So we had to be brave all game and, in the end, I think the result is a little bit too much for this game but it’s a good sign for the team that we believed until the end and we also tried to score more goals. We fully deserved the win.”

When the Swiss International was asked about his team's chances this season, he further said,

“It’s nice to be here,”
“We have a very good team and we want to be successful. When we play like this we can be successful.
“Our goal has to be to be successful. We are in a good way but we have to keep going, it’s just the beginning of the season and we have a lot of games to come. We are in a good way.”

Video:

What's Next?

Xherden Shaqiri's relentless drive since his arrival is quite impressive and it seems the 27-year-old is on his way to earn the permanent spot in Reds' XI.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Cardiff City Football Xherdan Shaqiri Jurgen Klopp Premier League Teams
Aditya Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Aditya is a Proud 18 year old Indian writer. He happens to be a Liverpool fanatic. Do follow him on tweeter.
