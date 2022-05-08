"This is what a trophy looks like!" - Zenit St Petersburg aim brutal dig at Manchester United after yet another trophyless season

Russian side Zenit Saint Petersburg have taken a brutal dig at Manchester United after the latter suffered another trophyless campaign.

The Red Devils were humiliated 4-0 by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday and will now finish with their worst-ever top-flight points tally.

It's been a miserable season for them on all fronts and last night's result perfectly summed it all up.

Ralf Rangnick's side were thoroughly dominated by the Seagulls from start to finish as their defense once again parted like the Red Sea.

Moises Caicedo opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard struck one apiece in the opening quarter of the second half.

The result merely summed up Manchester United's calamitous season, so much so that even Zenit are now taking potshots at the club.

The Russian champions put up a picture of their player, Andrey Mostovoy, on Twitter, holding aloft the Russian Premier League trophy with a sarcastic caption:

"Hey @ManUtd fans, this is what a trophy looks like! 👀🏆"

Russian teams are heavily sanctioned and barred from participating in European competitions following the country's invasion of Ukraine in February.

However, their top football division has gone ahead as usual, with Saint Petersburg becoming champions for the fourth year in a row.

Manchester United, meanwhile, haven't won the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 and this was their fifth consecutive season without any silverware.

Their last trophy came in the form of the Europa League under Jose Mourinho in 2017, following which the Old Trafford outfit have undergone a barren spell.

They reached the finals of the 2018 FA Cup, the 2017 UEFA Super Cup and the 2021 Europa League in the past five years but lost on all three occasions.

The worst Manchester United team in history?

Manchester United have seen a precipitous fall from grace since Sir Alex Ferguson left but this season has to be their worst yet.

B/R Football @brfootball • Champions League hopes officially over

• Lowest ever PL points total in a season confirmed

• 56 goals conceded, most in a PL season

• First team to concede four to Watford and Brighton in the same top-flight season



Too often, the club has displayed absolutely no fight and no desire in their performances, getting knocked over like a bunch of skittles by a bowling ball.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival was meant to boost the side, and while the Portuguese bagged an admirable 24 goals in all competitions, the team as a whole only got worse.

Manchester United have conceded the most goals in a single league campaign and will finish the season with their lowest-ever points tally - so much for a side packed to the rafters with talent.

