"This is not possible" - Neymar Jr in disbelief as footage of stadium set to host Al-Hilal's next AFC Champions League match comes to light

Neymar Jr found himself astonished at the conditions of Azadi Stadium, set to host Al-Hilal's forthcoming AFC Champions League face-off against Nassaji Mazandaran FC. The Brazilian forward's reaction came after ActuSPL broadcast a video revealing freshly laid turf at the Iranian venue, just days before the clash.

Neymar's exclamation of disbelief was marked by a facepalm and laughing emoji, with the words:

"This is not possible"

Since his highly publicized €100 million switch from Paris Saint-Germain, he has yet to find the back of the net for the Saudi side. The club's supporters are already manifesting some restlessness as they await the star's inaugural goal.

Al-Hilal, keen on establishing their dominance, started their Champions League campaign with a draw against Uzbekistani outfit Navbahor. The coming fixture will be played against Nassaji Mazandaran FC, in a venue that their Brazilian superstar deems less than satisfactory.

His move to Al-Hilal occurred in a transfer window that also saw his former teammate Lionel Messi make headlines. The Argentine legend opted for Major League Soccer, joining Inter Miami. Despite being offered a world-record salary from the Saudi giants, Messi declined the proposition, leading Hilal to focus their efforts on acquiring the Selecao winger instead.

Neymar Jr's goalless run continues following penalty miss in Al-Hilal's Saudi Pro League match

Neymar's bumpy journey in the Saudi Pro League took another disappointing turn as he missed a penalty in Al-Hilal's recent showdown against Al Shabab. The Brazilian forward's struggle to make his scoring mark for the Blue Waves deepened on September 29.

Despite a performance peppered with moments of individual brilliance, the winger couldn't seize the opportunity to end his goal drought when presented with a 37th-minute penalty. Korean goalkeeper Seung-Gyu Kim read his intentions impeccably, making a decisive save that kept the score level at that point in the match.

Arriving in Saudi Arabia with a colossal price tag and great expectations, the winger's first three appearances have elicited a range of emotions among Hilal fans. While the Brazilian's creative contributions have been evident, his inability to get on the scoresheet has become a growing concern.

In the match against Al Shabab, Neymar did contribute meaningfully to his team's offensive production. In the 68th minute, a corner kick delivered with surgical precision from the Brazil international found its way to Kalidou Koulibaly, who subsequently found the net. Later, Aleksander Mitrovic capitalized on his ingenuity inside the penalty area, increasing Hilal's lead.