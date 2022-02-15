"This is something new to him" - Ralf Rangnick opens up on Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's recent struggles 

Harry Maguire has been struggling at Manchester United, but Ralf Rangnick believes it is just a phase. The Red Devils interim manager added that the system is new to the defender as he is used to playing with a back three with the national side.

The former Leicester City defender has been in the spotlight for some time as he has not made an impact at Old Trafford. Manchester United spent £80 million to get the centre-back, who is yet to prove he is worth the price.

Ralf Rangnick agrees Man Utd aren't a natural pressing team and sees no reason to remove Harry Maguire as captain after a run of bad form

Rangnick was speaking to the media ahead of their clash against Brighton and Hove Albion tonight and was quizzed on Maguire's form. The interim manager backed the Englishman to remain as the club captain. The German further claimed the form was just down to the time he is taking to adapt to the new system.

He said:

"I think after he came back after his injury he did extremely well he had a very good performance against West Ham. In the last two games he had some weaker moments both against Southampton and when we conceded the goal against Burnley. But again, he is our captain and I don't see any reason to change that."

Rangnick added:

"He is also a player who has to develop and get better like all the other players. The way we playing now is new to him, also because in the English national team he is used to playing in a back three and here at Manchester United in a back four, but still not being as proactive with that kind of defence when we try and be on the front foot trying to defend."

He also said:

"This is something new to him and it will take some time for him to get used to that and adjusted to that and this is what I can say to that."

Manchester United need wins in the Premier League

Maguire's form has also affected the results, with the Red Devils sitting fifth in the league table. They have a chance to move up one place tonight when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion.





"It's quite embarrassing really - he's got no pace," says Michael Owen







Was Harry Maguire lucky to escape a late penalty here?

The Red Devils can move above West Ham United with a win. However, they could slip out of the top four once again if Arsenal and Wolverhampton win their games in hand.

