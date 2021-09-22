"This team has balls" - Carlo Ancelotti praises his Real Madrid squad

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has showered praise on his team when asked about the struggles of Los Blancos arch-rivals Barcelona this season.

The tactician remarked:

"Every team has problems at some point during each season. Things are going well for us at the moment.

"We've had six matches and five of them have been away, at tough stadiums. So, this team has balls. Then, when there are problems, coaches have to work hard to solve the problems."

'You have a better chance of winning if you're playing well. But, what is to play well? It can also mean defending well."

"The key word for me is balance, to do well with the ball and without the ball. When it comes to style, each coach has to look at the history of a club and the qualities of the players the coach has available."

The Real Madrid manager also addressed reports that some of his players are unhappy over the lack of playing time this season.

"It's normal that those who aren't playing aren't happy," Carlo Ancelotti continued.

"If Marco Asensio or Isco or Luka Jovic aren't happy with not playing then that's normal, that's good. But Asensio, Isco and Jovic are training well. Asensio, Isco and Jovic will have minutes."

"I have to evaluate the condition of the players who have played. I'm thinking about making some changes [in the next match], but I need to see [Tuesday's] training session first. But yes, we're thinking about making some changes. It's difficult to pick the line-ups."

Real Madrid are off to a promising start this season

Carlo Ancelotti steering Real Madrid in the right direction

Carlo Ancelotti returned to manage Real Madrid following the departure of Zinedine Zidane earlier this summer. The Italian has been doing a good job since switching back to the Santiago Bernabeu, with his team bagging a couple of decent results.

Los Blancos currently occupy second position in the La Liga table with 13 points from five games. They are just one point behind city rivals Atletico Madrid, who sit atop the table. Ancelotti's men have a few easy games coming up that could propel them to the summit of the standings.

Carlo Ancelotti was previously in charge of Madrid a few years back. He led the team to a league title and one Champions League trophy. The challenge, however, will be much tougher this time.

