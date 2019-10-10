This week in LaLiga

LaLiga FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 9 // 10 Oct 2019, 01:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid v Club Brugge KV: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Hazard opens his account as Real Madrid stay top

An entertaining top-of-the-table clash at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday saw Real Madrid and Granada play out a six-goal thriller. Zinedine Zidane’s side ran out 4-2 winners in a match which saw Eden Hazard bag his first LaLiga Santander goal with a lovely chip.

Messi scores his first goal of the season

Injury issues have plagued Lionel Messi’s start to the 2019/20 campaign but the Barcelona talisman is starting to look like himself again. He scored a trademark freekick in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Sevilla on Sunday night, leading his side to a three-point haul that propels them into second in the table.

Martin Ødegaard is the September Player of the Month

Mercurial Norwegian talent Martin Ødegaard was named LaLiga Santander Player of the Month for September after a series of standout performances for Real Sociedad. The 20-year-old has shown signs of finally breaking out at the highest level this month and was presented with the award by club legend Xabi Prieto before La Real’s match against Getafe this weekend.

Pau Torres’ special week

What a week for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres. He started the week by signing a new contract that runs to 2024; he was then called up for the senior Spain squad for the first time before netting his first LaLiga Santander goal on Saturday against Osasuna, albeit in a 2-1 defeat.

Osasuna extend their incredible run

Advertisement

Osasuna’s come-from-behind 2-1 win over Villarreal on Saturday night means they’ve extended their unbeaten run at home in league matches to 29 games. Not since April 1st 2018 have they failed to collect at least a point at their El Sadar home stadium, a ground bursting with atmosphere.

Huesca’s 2018/19 campaign documented in a behind-the-scenes docu-series

2018/19 was a special season for SD Huesca, even if it ended in relegation and a behind-the-scenes documentary has been released which will allow fans of Spanish football to see first-hand the drama and ups and downs of such a momentous season. ‘Huesca: Beyond a Dream’ is now available on Amazon Prime and well worth a watch.

Spanish sides remain in the Champions League hunt

All four of LaLiga’s Champions League participants are still in with a good chance of qualifying from their respective groups. Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid moved onto four points in each of their groups with a 2-1 win over Inter and 2-0 victory at Lokomotiv Moscow respectively, while Real Madrid and Valencia are still very much alive following a draw and loss last week.

Nine points from nine for LaLiga’s Europa League teams

All three of the Spanish sides in the Europa League earned wins on the second matchday, as Espanyol and Getafe both picked up impressive wins on tricky trips to Russia by defeating CSKA Moscow 2-0 and Krasnodar 2-1, respectively. Sevilla, meanwhile, beat Cypriot side APOEL 1-0 in their first home match in this season’s competition.

LaLiga launches an interactive space in the centre of Madrid

The Movistar LaLiga Area on Madrid’s Gran Vía was launched on Friday, with the league and its broadcast partner joining forces to open up an interactive space in the centre of the Spanish capital for fans to learn more about the league and take part in activities that put them in their favourite players’ shoes.

Denilson’s return to Real Betis

Denilson returned to Betis, the club which in 1998 made him the most expensive player in football history, this week. The 42-year-old former Brazilian forward was in Seville this weekend following his unveiling as a LaLiga Santander Ambassador last week and returned to his former side to check in on the club and meet the current squad, including former teammate and club icon Joaquin.