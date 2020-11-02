Thomas Partey steals the show as Arsenal claim victory over Manchester United

If there’s anyone who is very difficult to impress, it’s certainly Roy Keane. However, even the Manchester United legend could not hide his admiration for Thomas Partey after watching the midfielder play for Arsenal against his former club on Sunday.

Partey put in a man-of-the-match performance against Manchester United, overshadowing the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Keane said on Sky Sports:

"When you watch a player live, that's when you can judge. The more I watch him [Thomas Partey], the more I wish he was in the Man United midfield.”

"I think this kid has got a chance of matching what Patrick [Vieira] used to do [at Arsenal]."

The Gunners have now moved to within a point of the Premier League top four following Sunday’s win at Old Trafford.

Thomas Partey for Arsenal vs. Man Utd:



⬢ Most touches

⬢ Most duels won

⬢ Most ball recoveries

⬢ Most take-ons completed

⬡ 2nd-most tackles made



A midfield masterclass. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AphLIwztxm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 1, 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s penalty may have secured the three points, but there were some brilliant individual performances. And while the win was the result of a collective masterclass, the performance of Partey cannot be overstated.

Thomas Partey shines for Arsenal at Old Trafford

The Ghanaian is still settling at Arsenal but he has shown why the Gunners paid so much to acquire his services. He was absolutely unplayable in the middle of the park and was involved in almost every move Arsenal initiated.

He ended the game as the player with the most touches, most duels won, most ball recoveries, most completed take-ons and the second most tackles made.

As per statistics from Squawka, Partey completed 100% of his take-ons, had a 93% pass accuracy and won 100% of his aerial duels.

Thomas Partey for Arsenal in the first half vs. Man Utd:



◉ Most passes (33)

◉ Most passes in the opp half (23)

◉ Most take-ons completed (3)

◉ Most ball recoveries (8)



Dominating the middle of the park. pic.twitter.com/EyfuhsTJvO — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 1, 2020

Is Thomas Partey Arsenal's new Patrick Vieira?

Thomas Partey also recovered the ball 11 times, had 79 touches, made four tackles, two interceptions and won 10 duels. With such a performance, it is easy to see why many are comparing him to Patrick Vieira.

The 27-year-old may be a long way from attaining the Frenchman’s legendary status at the Emirates, but this was his own show.

He dazzled in the middle of the park and played a key role in Arsenal’s win over Manchester United, their first Premier League win at Old Trafford in 14 years.