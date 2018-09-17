Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Three active footballers who have scored 500 career goals

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Feature
559   //    17 Sep 2018, 18:43 IST

FC Barcelona Training Session & Press Conference
Ibrahimovic during his time in Spain

Whilst most players are lucky to reach 500 career appearances, a few special players have reached this figure, but in goals scored. Just three active players have reached this total due to the incredibly difficult challenge that it represents.

To reach 500 goals, players must be incredibly consistent in front of goal, in addition to hoping to avoid long-term injury layoffs. Pele is, of course, the most famous goalscorer in history and the world cup winner scored 767 goals during his storied career. These players are still chasing his enormous total, although one or maybe even two of them may eventually beat his tally.

#3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Orlando City SC v Los Angeles Galaxy
Zlatan now finds himself playing in LA

Appearances - 879 Goals - 500

Zlatan served as the inspiration for this list after he scored his 500th career goal at the weekend during LA Galaxy's 5-3 win over Toronto FC. The Swedish big man has scored with increasing frequency as he has got older which is an oddity in football. The striker will now look to add to his total as he closes out his legendary career in the MLS.

#2 Lionel Messi

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Messi has years left. Will he catch Pele?

Appearances - 825 Goals - 648

Messi has the best goalscoring rate on the list, he is also is at the advantage of being the youngest player. The Argentine has averaged nearly 50 goals per season over the last 10 years and at just 31, will have plenty of time to chase down his rival who currently occupies the top spot.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus v US Sassuolo - Serie A
Ronaldo just opened his account for Juventus

Appearances - 954 Goals - 678

The best goalscorer of all time unsurprisingly takes the top spot for most goals among active footballers. Ronaldo's goals-to-minute ratio is lower than Messi's, but this can be attributed to the fact that the 33-year-old played on the wing during his Manchester United career.

Since leaving England, he has managed to score every 90 minutes which has resulted in the forward pulling ahead of Messi on the most goals scored list. Expect this battle to continue over the next 5 years as both players are likely to keep scoring until retirement.



Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
I write content relating to Wrestling, NBA and the Premier League. Follow me for more in depth analysis and features.
