3 Arsenal players who impressed in victory over Cardiff City

Arsenal has secured three points on the road against Cardiff

Unai Emery secured his first away victory in Wales as Arsenal faced Cardiff City. The Bluebirds had not scored since opening day. However, in this particular match against the Gunners, the team netted twice. Fortunately for Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette scored the match winner to ensure three points for the team.

The game continued to reflect Arsenal's goalkeeping and defensive problems. Petr Cech started the game on the wrong foot. He fumbled with the ball and nearly cost his side a goal in the opening minutes of the match. Emery should really consider starting Bernd Leno, who joined the club this summer, over Cech. The lack of concentration among the defenders caused Arsenal to concede twice in the game. There remains plenty of loopholes at the back that Emery ought to examine and make improvements in January.

Nonetheless, it was great to hear the North Londoners getting all three points on the road as they try to catch up with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea. With two wins from four matches, it leaves the Gunners in ninth place before the final two matches are played. Arsenal could have been lucky in this match, but there were certainly three players who caught the eye and ought to start the next game after the international break.

#3 Lucas Torreira

Torreira was instrumental upon coming on

The Uruguay defensive midfielder has yet to start a game for his new club, but he came on as a substitute for Matteo Guendouzi. Although Guendouzi looks to remain in the starting line-up, for the time being, Torreira is certainly emphasizing his importance in a game. The moment the 22-year-old came on, he made a sound difference.

Torreira stayed discipline at the back. He looked far calmer than the French teenager and was able to accurately time and carry out his tackles. On multiple occasions, he won the ball back for his team. During the 24 minutes that he was on the pitch, he had a 100% pass accuracy, won all three tackles and created one assist. It was simply amazing to see how much he can complete within such a short span of time.

Arsenal had splashed the cash on the World Cup player. If Torreira does not start for the club, it defeats the purpose of buying him in the first place. The former Sampdoria player deserves to named in the starting eleven ahead of either Guendouzi or Granit Xhaka. His short but impressive display for the Gunners has caught the attention of many fans.

