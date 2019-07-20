Three best summer transfer windows in Real Madrid history

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 223 // 20 Jul 2019, 11:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo

For almost 65 years now, Real Madrid has been the most sought after destination for many football players around the world. The main reason for their fame and market value has been their policy to bring in outstanding players from other parts of Europe to the Spanish capital on a consistent basis.

Since the change in philosophy by Alfredo Stefano in 1955, numerous players have arrived at the Spanish capital and have attained 'Galactico' status due to their captivating performances at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After becoming the president of Real Madrid in 2000, Florentino Perez promised to bring one world-class player every year to Madrid. He immediately signed Luis Figo from Barcelona in a move that shook the fan base of Real Madrid’s eternal rivals.

In the next four years, he bought Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazario, David Beckham and Michael Owen. His tendency to spend big initially worked very well but not all recruits lived up to expectations and hence, Perez was forced to resign from his post. Real Madrid’s transfer policy changed for the next three seasons until Perez became president again in 2009.

He stuck to his methods and brought in Kaka and Ronaldo, two of the world’s best players at that moment, to Real Madrid. But instead of spending every season, he has slightly altered his strategy over the past decade and targets one summer transfer window in about five years to revamp the team.

After a dramatic dip in form last season, Real Madrid have arguably been the most active team in this transfer window. On that note, we look at Real Madrid’s top three summer transfer windows.

#3 2014

Keylor Navas and Raphael Varane

Key players signed: Toni Kroos, James Rodriguez, Keylor Navas

Considering their La Decima triumph and the signing of Gareth Bale in 2013, many expected Real Madrid to maintain a low profile in the following transfer window. Perez however, had other ideas as he decided to cash-in on some breakthrough talents of the 2014 World Cup.

Advertisement

Toni Kroos (signed in the 2014 window) along with Mesut Ozil formed a very destructive attacking midfield pairing for the world champions Germany. In the next five years, Kroos formed a dynamic partnership with Luka Modric and went on to win three consecutive Champions League titles.

On the other hand, James Rodriguez has not lived up to the humongous hype that followed him after his glorious World Cup campaign. Though his loan deal to Bayern Munich has expired, Real Madrid might sell him this summer.

Keylor Navas has been one of the most underappreciated goalkeepers in the world and his stellar performances in the knockout stages of the Champions League will be fondly remembered.

1 / 3 NEXT