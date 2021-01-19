Three clubs in race to sign Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo- Reports 

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is reportedly on his way out of the club with three clubs being linked with him.

Earlier reports had suggested that Argentine side Boca Juniors had finalised a move for the player, while Mexican club Cruz Azul had also initiated talks.

However, a third club is now in the running for his signature according to local media in Argentina.

Marca suggests that Argentine club Estudiantes de la Plata are interested in Rojo and claim that club president Juan Sebastian Veron has started trying to bring the former Sporting Lisbon player to the club.

Rojo began his career with Estudiantes, spending eight years in the academy and three with the first-team, before his European sojourn took him to Russia, Portugal, and England.

He signed for Manchester United in 2014 but has failed to cement his place in the team over the last seven years.

A loan return to Estudiantes was agreed in January 2020 but the cessation of football activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the 30-year-old made just one appearance for his boyhood club.

Giving his history with the side, a return to it might be a welcome move for the Argentina international, although it is unknown if Manchester United will request for a transfer fee.

Earlier reports linking Rojo with Boca Juniors had suggested that the player will terminate his contract with the Red Devils allowing him to leave for free.

Could Marcos Rojo be about to bring his seven-year spell with Manchester United to an end?

Rojo has barely featured under Soskjaer

Marcos Rojo joined Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon when Louis Van Gaal was in charge of the club.

However, injury problems and the emergence of alternatives have limited his contributions to the Old Trafford outfit.

His impact has dwindled in recent years, with Luke Shaw having usurped him at the left-back position, although Rojo's versatility means that he can also play in the middle of defense.

The 30-year-old has made a combined total of 17 Premier League appearances for Manchester United in the last four years and he is yet to make an appearance in any competition this season.

By all indications, he does not feature in manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans and the time might be right for him to call it quits on his Manchester United career.

If he departs, he would leave having made 122 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and winning three major trophies.