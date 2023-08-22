The English Premier League is the most financially lucrative football league in the world and has most of the richest clubs in the world. As a result, Premier League clubs have almost unparalleled spending power in the transfer market, and they make several big-money signings every season.

However, not all big-money signings are able to justify their price-tags. In the recent past, we have seen Romelu Lukaku fail to impress for Manchester United, while Kai Havertz had an underwhelming time at Chelsea.

In this article, we will take a look at three current players who have failed to justify their hefty price-tags so far:

#1. Mykhaylo Mudryk:

Chelsea signed Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk for $108 million in January 2023 from Shakhtar Donetsk. However, he hasn't been able to cement his place in the Blues' starting eleven.

Mudryk is yet to score a goal in 19 matches for the Blues and has only registered two assists. He possesses incredible pace and athleticism, but hasn't demonstrated adequate composure on the ball. Mauricio Pochettino will definitely hope for improved performances from the 22-year-old as the season progresses.

Given Carney Chukwuemeka's absence from the team due to the injury he suffered against West Ham, Mudryk could start in their next league game against Luton Town on Friday, August 25. It will be interesting to see how he fares against the newly promoted side.

#2. Antony:

Antony has not yet been able to replicate his form at Ajax for Manchester United

Manchester United signed Antony from Ajax for $95 million in the summer of 2022. Since then, the 23-year-old Brazilian winger has often started for United, but his performances have hardly elevated the club to newer heights.

In 46 appearances for the Red Devils, Antony has scored eight goals and provided three assists. His favored move is similar to that of Dutch legend Arjen Robben, as he frequently cuts in from the right-flank and aims for the top-left corner with his left foot. However, he is a bit too one-dimensional and struggles when he's forced onto his right.

Hence, Antony has often been substituted by Erik ten Hag, the latest instance being in the 0-2 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. He might not start in United's next match against Nottingham Forest, as Ten Hag might prefer to give other attacking players at his disposal a start. Still, Antony will very much be in the scheme of things and should get enough opportunities to excel.

#3. Marc Cucurella:

Cucurella will have to improve his performance for Chelsea

Cucurella is yet another player Chelsea decided to splash money on, signing him for more than $70 million in 2022 from Brighton & Hove Albion. The 25-year-old left-back has since made 33 appearances for the club, but hasn't been able to cement a regular berth in the starting eleven.

Most of Cucurella's appearances came while Ben Chilwell was sidelined with an injury last season. However, with the English left-back returning to the playing eleven this season, Cucurella has been confined to the bench. He is unlikely to get a start anytime soon, as Chilwell is Chelsea's captain this season (in the absence of Reece James) and one of their most trusted players.

Talking about his game, Cucurella’s overlapping ability needs further improvement. He also played as a left-sided centre-back in a back-three, but could not do enough to justify his place in the eleven. However, the 25-year-old Spaniard has age on his side and might get a chance to prove his worth to the Blues this season.