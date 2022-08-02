Three goals for West Ham United ahead of the 2022-2023 season 

West Ham United enjoyed a good season under David Moyes last time out. The Hammers finished seventh in the Premier League, while reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League. They will take part in the Europa Conference League this season, courtesy of their seventh-place finish last season.

Having been a mid-table team over the last decade, West Ham have taken giant strides forward under Moyes. He has brought in exciting players and organized them into a physically powerful and fast unit.

Here are three goals the Hammers will hope to achieve ahead of the 2022-23 season.

#1 West Ham will look to earn a top six finish this season

West Ham finished the 2021-22 league season with 56 points from 38 games. They finished two points behind Manchester United, who occupied the final Europa League slot from England.

Even though the big six have strengthened on paper, the Hammers will know they have a strong enough squad to challenge for a top-six finish again this season.

A quick start will be vital for the Hammers. However, it could prove to be difficult as they face Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at home in their first six games.

The basic need will ofcourse be to repeat last season's position and attain a spot in Europe. It will be challenging year for Moyes with other clubs like Newcastle United and Aston Villa strengthening strongly over the summer.

#2 Resolving the striker issue

Michail Antonio has been an effective player for West Ham. He has brought in goals, assists and versatility up front but at 32, Moyes needs to start looking at replacements.

Andriy Yarmolenko's departure has left them further short of options and the Hammers need to build on their squad depth ahead of another long season. New signing Gianluca Scamacca is expected to shoulder a lot of responsibility.

However, he is only 23 years old and it will be his first season in England. The Hammers' fans need to be realistic about their expectations from him.

Scamacca scored 16 goals for Sassuolo in 41 appearances. He is expected to take over from Antonio over the course of the season as the team's first-choice striker.

#3 Winning the Europa Conference League

The Hammers enjoyed a dream run in the Europa League last season. Their semifinal loss to Frankfurt broke many hearts but Moyes might ask his team to carry forward the positives from the tournament.

Playing in the third-tier European tournament (Europa Conference League) this season, West Ham will be looking to win the competition.

AS Roma won the inaugural edition of the competition last year and the Hammers will hope to etch their name next on the trophy.

