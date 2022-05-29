Three La Liga clubs in race to sign Manchester United outcast this summer: Reports

Outgoing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani could be set for a move to La Liga this summer once his contract with the Premier League side is up.

The Uruguayan striker will depart Old Trafford on July 1 as a free agent following an underwhelming campaign with the Red Devils.

Injuries sidelined him for the most part of the season but whenever in the squad, Cavani largely played second-fiddle to Cristiano Ronaldo, who made a sensational return to Manchester last summer.

Overall, the 35-year-old made only 20 appearances in all competitions, amassing just 910 minutes in which he struck just twice - both those goals coming in the league.

Joining on a free transfer from PSG in 2020, Cavani struck an impressive 17 goals in his first season at the club, prompting them to tie him down for another year.

GOAL @goal Edinson Cavani is leaving Manchester United this summer, Ralf Rangnick has confirmed Edinson Cavani is leaving Manchester United this summer, Ralf Rangnick has confirmed 👋 https://t.co/dqGlukr2Ik

However, the former Napoli hitman was unable to replicate his performance, and following a difficult year, is now set to depart Manchester with a move to Spain on the cards.

Three La Liga sides are reportedly interested in his services, according to Spanish news media Fichajes.

Real Sociedad are reportedly Cavani's favorite destination as La Real's project is currently among the most exciting in La Liga.

Imanol Alguacil's side finished sixth in the league's 2021-22 season and will play in the Europa League next term, where Cavani's services could be vital.

Champions League semi-finalists Villarreal are in the running too as the Yellow Submarine are looking to reinforce their attacking vanguard.

Gerard Moreno suffered a lot of injuries in the recent season and Cavani's arrival will definitely bolster Unai Emery's options.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Unai Emery's Villarreal are targeting Edinson Cavani to strengthen their squad this summer. #MUFC Unai Emery's Villarreal are targeting Edinson Cavani to strengthen their squad this summer. @JulienMaynard 🚨🇺🇾 Unai Emery's Villarreal are targeting Edinson Cavani to strengthen their squad this summer. @JulienMaynard #MUFC ✅

Real Betis are the third team in the running. Los Verdiblancos also enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, finishing in fifth place in La Liga.

Borja Iglesias is also likely to depart Seville this summer amid offers from multiple Premier League sides and signing the Manchester United forward would help them fill the void.

Manchester United need a new striker

Having netted just 57 goals from 38 Premier League games, it's safe to say Manchester United need to sign a new striker this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, despite scoring 24 goals, was inconsistent for the most part, and at 37, cannot carry the team every time.

With Mason Greendwood also suspended by the club following his arrest, the club is running short of a genuine talisman upfront.

New manager Erik ten Hag has officially taken charge of Manchester United and it will be interesting to see which direction he takes the club in.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury