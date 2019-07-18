Three Liverpool youngsters to watch out for this season

harshit raghav 18 Jul 2019

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

European Champions Liverpool have signed no senior players this summer. Liverpool look highly unlikely to make any signing in the remaining part of the transfer window either. However, Klopp will be without Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno this season, both of whom have left the club with their contracts expiring. Instead of signing any straight replacements for his departing stars, Klopp is expected to rely on the club's academy this season.

Here are three Liverpool youngsters to watch out for this season.

Rhian Brewster

Much has been anticipated from the young striker this season. He was the star man in England's U-17 World Cup two years ago. The striker spent the whole of last season on the treatment table. Despite spending last season off the field, he is expected to get game time with the first-team this season.

He is so highly rated by Klopp and his backroom staff that they have decided not to go after any other striker this summer. Brewster had been linked with German clubs last summer but instead opted to stay and extend his contract with Liverpool. They were even considering to report German club Borussia Monchengladbach to FIFA for an illegal approach last summer. This season will be a real test for 19-year-old.

Adam Lewis

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool: Premier league 2

Adam Lewis is Liverpool's U-23 team captain. The Englishman plays as a left-back and is expected to be Alberto Moreno's replacement in the first-team. Jurgen Klopp has opted against signing any left-back this summer. Klopp will instead rely on James Milner and Adam Lewis to provide cover for Andy Robertson this summer.

The 19-year-old signed his contract extension last summer. Klopp had called Lewis for first-team training last season. He often trains with Henderson and Co at Melwood. Watch out for the young full-back as he aims to become Robertson's deputy this season.

Ryan Kent

Tranmere Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly

This season is finally the one where Liverpool fans will catch a glimpse of their exciting academy product Ryan Kent in the first-team. Ryan Kent spent last season on loan at Rangers and was a steady starter for Steven Gerrard. Kent's directness and speed made him a big asset to the Scottish side.

According to stories in English media, Klopp has decided to use Kent as a backup winger this season. Liverpool has already rejected loan bids for their youngster earlier this summer from Leeds, Rangers and Derby County. This season will determine if Kent's future lies at Liverpool or elsewhere.