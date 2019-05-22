Three most successful managers in Real Madrid's history

Cristiano Ronaldo with Zinedine Zidane.

With 86 titles to their name, Real Madrid is ranked second in terms of a number of trophies won with only their fierce rivals that is FC Barcelona being ahead of them on 91. The Bernabeu crowd has witnessed some of the best managers in the game lead their teams to a number of La Liga and Champions League titles. This has driven the club to be one of the very best in the world.

Real Madrid has had a variety of managers in their realm. From the likes of a cool and calm minded Vincent del Bosque to the likes of an emotional and vibrant Jose Mourinho, Los Blancos have seen it all.

Madrid is also known to sack their managers swiftly if they are not performing up to par. This only highlights the competitive nature of the club and their drive towards success.

Today we take a look at the three most successful managers in this great club’s history.

#3 Luis Molowny

Luis Molowny

Molowny was the coach of Real Madrid on 4 different spells which amassed over 12 years. He was first made the manager of the club in 1974. In his second spell in charge, he went on to win the club’s 16th La Liga title that season.

Overall he won three La Liga titles, two Copa Del Rey, two Europa Leagues and one Copa De La Liga ( competition cancelled in 1986). Thus with 8 trophies to his name, he is the 3rd most successful manager in the club’s history. Not only this, but Molowny was an excellent player too.

In all the competitions for the club, Molowny scored 89 goals for Madrid in 172 appearances. Overall he contributed quite a lot for the club and he would always remain a legend at Madrid.

