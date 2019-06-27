Three moves Arsenal must consider for the upcoming season

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

It has been a rather unconvincing season for Unai Emery and Arsenal, despite them being the favourites to win the Europa League trophy and finish 3rd in the Premier League for the majority of the season. Injuries, inconsistent players and questionable decisions from the coaching staff indeed played key roles in this disastrous term for Arsenal, but will they bounce back from their current woes?

Unai Emery's first season with Arsenal wasn't miles better than that of Arsene Wenger's last year with the Gunners, but improvements were significant. Emery did a brilliant job considering the fact that he had just £80 million as transfer budget, in his first season at a new club, to bring his type of players that would suit his playing style. Despite that, Emery led Arsenal to their first European final since 2006 and registered 21 league wins, finishing just a point behind 4th-placed Tottenham.

Unai Emery is vaunted for his ability to bring success with small transfer budgets, and his signings have spoken volumes. The Spanish coach bought Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Sokratis and the incredible Bernd Leno for a mere £75 million. But, if Arsenal wish to compete for the title and consistently finish in the top three, the board needs to back Unai Emery with funds.

Here, we take a look at some of the things that Arsenal need to do for the 2019/20 season.

#3 Bring in Joachim Andersen

US Sassuolo v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

If there is one player Arsenal should go all out for, it is Joachim Andersen. Still just 23 years of age, Andersen is a ball playing centre back who plays for Sampdoria and is reportedly on several teams' transfer wishlist, notably Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Unai Emery is in heavy need of reinforcements for his back line, as Arsenal have conceded nearly 50 goals in the league; a big reason to worry. Sokratis and Rob Holding are the only two decent centre backs he has at his disposal, but injury concerns with the latter have left Emery with only one centre back he can completely trust.

Joachim Andersen could prove to be a bargain in this inflated transfer market. Given his ability and his frank admission about considering a move abroad, it could make a great purchase.

The Danish centre-back is known for his composure and calmness on the ball, as can also play as a defensive midfielder if required. With lack of funds and zero squad depth, Unai Emery and co must make a move for him to lure him to the Emirates.

