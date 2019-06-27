×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Three moves Arsenal must consider for the upcoming season

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
315   //    27 Jun 2019, 23:02 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final
Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

It has been a rather unconvincing season for Unai Emery and Arsenal, despite them being the favourites to win the Europa League trophy and finish 3rd in the Premier League for the majority of the season. Injuries, inconsistent players and questionable decisions from the coaching staff indeed played key roles in this disastrous term for Arsenal, but will they bounce back from their current woes?

Unai Emery's first season with Arsenal wasn't miles better than that of Arsene Wenger's last year with the Gunners, but improvements were significant. Emery did a brilliant job considering the fact that he had just £80 million as transfer budget, in his first season at a new club, to bring his type of players that would suit his playing style. Despite that, Emery led Arsenal to their first European final since 2006 and registered 21 league wins, finishing just a point behind 4th-placed Tottenham.

Unai Emery is vaunted for his ability to bring success with small transfer budgets, and his signings have spoken volumes. The Spanish coach bought Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Sokratis and the incredible Bernd Leno for a mere £75 million. But, if Arsenal wish to compete for the title and consistently finish in the top three, the board needs to back Unai Emery with funds.

Here, we take a look at some of the things that Arsenal need to do for the 2019/20 season.

#3 Bring in Joachim Andersen

US Sassuolo v UC Sampdoria - Serie A
US Sassuolo v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

If there is one player Arsenal should go all out for, it is Joachim Andersen. Still just 23 years of age, Andersen is a ball playing centre back who plays for Sampdoria and is reportedly on several teams' transfer wishlist, notably Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United.

Unai Emery is in heavy need of reinforcements for his back line, as Arsenal have conceded nearly 50 goals in the league; a big reason to worry. Sokratis and Rob Holding are the only two decent centre backs he has at his disposal, but injury concerns with the latter have left Emery with only one centre back he can completely trust.

Joachim Andersen could prove to be a bargain in this inflated transfer market. Given his ability and his frank admission about considering a move abroad, it could make a great purchase.

The Danish centre-back is known for his composure and calmness on the ball, as can also play as a defensive midfielder if required. With lack of funds and zero squad depth, Unai Emery and co must make a move for him to lure him to the Emirates.


1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Reiss Nelson Arsenal Transfer News
Advertisement
3 players who could become the next captain of Arsenal
RELATED STORY
3 young stars who can step up for Arsenal next season
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who have impressed the most in the 2018-19 Premier League season so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League: 3 Reasons Why Arsenal Must Get Rid of Shkodran Mustafi Next Season
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal should sign to challenge for the title next season
RELATED STORY
4 Arsenal youngsters Unai Emery should integrate into the first team
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal need to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal have reached their season-defining moment
RELATED STORY
3 things Arsenal must do to secure a top-four finish this season
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal should consider selling 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us