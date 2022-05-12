Three Norwich City players who could be signed by Premier League clubs

Norwich City have been relegated back to the EFL Championship after just one season in the English Premier League. They look set to finish at the bottom of the pile with just 21 points in their tally with two games to go.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



#NCFC | #NORAVL Full time here at Villa Park and a defeat that confirms our relegation from the Premier League this season. Full time here at Villa Park and a defeat that confirms our relegation from the Premier League this season.#NCFC | #NORAVL https://t.co/bsXGBxMdEs

The Canaries failed to build on their EFL Championship triumph last season, winning just five games in the Premier League this campaign. Their poor performances led to the sacking of their manager Daniel Farke in November. They appointed Dean Smith as his replacement but he failed to steady their ship as well.

However, there are a number of good players in the Canaries squad who could attract interest from Premier League clubs in the summer.

On that note, here's a list of three Norwich City players who could be snapped up by Premier League clubs during the summer transfer window.

#1 Teemu Pukki (Top-scorer for Norwich City in the league)

Teemu Pukki scored 10 goals in the Premier League this season. Grant

Teemu Pukki has been a consistent performer for Norwich City since joining from Brondby in 2018.

The Finland international has played 154 league games for the club so far, scoring 76 goals. The 32-year old won the EFL Championship Golden Boot during the 2018-19 season and was also named in the EFL Championship 'Team of the Season' on two different occasions.

The 32-year old attacker enjoyed a decent season in the Premier League despite the Canaries' struggles. He has scored 10 goals in 35 league appearances this term, most among the Yellows Players.

Pukki could prove to be a decent acquisition for Premier League clubs looking for a proven goalscorer in the summer. He will enter the final 12 months of his current contract at the end of the season and could be available to sign for a cut-price deal.

#2 Max Aarons

Max Aarons linked with Arsenal and Manchester United in the past

Max Aarons might not have enjoyed the kind of season he would have liked, but the Englishman is a decent player with a lot of potential.

The 22-year old was among the star players during the Canaries' promotion-winning campaign. His performances last season earned him a place in the EFL Championship 'Team of the Season' and he was also nominated for the EFL Championship 'Young Player of the Season' accolade.

He played 32 league games this season, registering 1.9 tackles, 2.1 clearances and 0.8 interceptions per 90. Aarons also contributed one assist at the other end of the pitch.

Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in signing him in the past, including Manchester United and Arsenal (as per The Sun). He is unlikely to stay at Carrow Road beyond this season.

#1 Grant Hanley

Grant Hanley has been solid for Norwich City this season.

Despite Norwich City's struggles at the back this season, Grant Hanley has been rock solid in the heart of the Canaries' defense.

Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC



How Grant Hanley reacted to yesterday's game against Aston Villa



#NCFC | #AVLNOR "I am disappointed for the fans that we couldn’t give them what we feel like they deserve."How Grant Hanley reacted to yesterday's game against Aston Villa "I am disappointed for the fans that we couldn’t give them what we feel like they deserve."How Grant Hanley reacted to yesterday's game against Aston Villa ⬇️#NCFC | #AVLNOR

Hanley has made 46 blocks in the PL this term, which is the second-highest across the division. He has won 72 per cent of his challenges in the league, while also boasting a passing success rate of 82.6%.

At 30, the Scotland international is in his prime and could attract interest from top-division clubs looking for a proven centre-back this summer.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit