Three players Jose Mourinho had a bust-up with before humiliating West Ham defeat

Manchester United Training and Press Conference

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is currently in the middle of an intense spat with French midfielder Paul Pogba at Old Trafford.

The fall-out is no surprise under Mourinho as the man is historically known for famously falling out with the players under him.

Prior to United's game against West Ham, however, reports have emerged of more than one bust-up in the Old Trafford locker room.

#1 Paul Pogba

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

The most reported of them all, Paul Pogba's relationship with the Portuguese manager has been questioned since his arrival to Manchester.

The strained relationship appears to have been confirmed in recent weeks as United is yet to come out of its dismal form this campaign.

Following Manchester United's draw against newly-promoted side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Portuguese manager had expressed his disappointment at his team's performance, questioning their attitude in the game.

Pogba responded to Mourinho's criticism, saying that he wants the team to be allowed to play more attacking football especially at Old Trafford.

When asked why the team isn't attacking more, he said: "I can’t tell you because I’m a player. It’s not me."

"I’m not the manager, I cannot say that, but obviously we should show more options of playing."

The former Real Madrid manager then responded by saying that he has decided that Pogba can no longer be the vice-captain of the team.

Following United's loss to West Ham, Pogba was asked about the team's performance and he answered, "You want me dead?"

Reports of arguments at the training ground and Pogba's answer to the question posed by the journalist reaffirms the fact that things are not going well behind Old Trafford's doors.

