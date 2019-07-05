Three players likely to leave Arsenal this season

Harsh Pillai FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.30K // 05 Jul 2019, 23:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shokdran Mustafi.

Arsenal has been linked with a ton of players in this transfer window, like always, but the major problem is that the current Arsenal squad have plenty of deadwood, and before bringing in reinforcements, the board must look to axe the players not good enough to play for the club.

The season ended disastrously for the Gunners, as Unai Emery's men only requiring two wins out of the last six league games to qualify for Champions League football, managed to win only one. Losing 3-0 to Leicester City, 3-1 to Wolves, and 3-2 to Crystal Palace at home cost them a UCL berth.

There certainly is a lack of quality in some positions, notably center-back, but the amount of inconsistent players in the squad is massive. With a budget of 45 million, there is not much Emery can do, but still, let's take a look at some of the players likely to leave Arsenal this season and a couple of players who might join the Gunners as well.

#3 Shkodran Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi has fallen out of favor with the fans.

Shkodran Mustafi is certainly not a current fan favorite, and is placed on top of the transfer list. According to one of the most reliable journalists, David Ornstein, Arsenal have tried to sell Mustafi almost every transfer window, but have never received any firm offers from any clubs.

However, according to certain, unconfirmed reports, Fenerbahce want to take Shkodran Mustafi on a one-year loan. Fenerbahce sporting director Damien Comolli is set to meet with Arsenal officials next week over the potential transfer.

A loan deal might suit both parties as Arsenal will have a spot clear for a new center-back signing and Mustafi can probably improve his decision making and can stay away from some incensed Gooners.

1 / 3 NEXT