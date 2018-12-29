Three players Manchester United should buy in January 2019

Manchester United

After the sacking of "The Special One" Jose Mourinho, the Red Devils may have found themselves firing again, but they still need some players who will take them back to their expected standards.

United's weakest link has been the defense. The Manchester outlet has conceded more goals till date than the whole of last season. Not only has the defense failed to live up to expectations, but the attack keeps misfiring. Lacking a creative player that can open up defenses like Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, and Christian Eriksen, it is clear why Manchester United has such poor form in front of goal.

With Romelu Lukaku not even close to hitting the form of last season, here are the three players that would help Manchester United steady the latter half of this season.

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly in action for SSC Napoli

Even though United have five first-team center-backs on their team, none of them have been able to perform at the top of their game. Compared to the big six in the EPL, Manchester United have conceded the highest number of goals. The center-back pairing has been changed many times, to no avail. That poor stability in the defense has been most criticized by fans, and this is why United needs to bring Koulibaly to Old Trafford.

Koulibaly is a rock at the heart of the defense. The 27-year-old Senegalese defender averages 88.6% pass success which is pretty high for a center back. Valued at £64m, he is a world class defender and would surely provide the defensive stability United craves. He is also capable of opening up defenses with long balls from the back. United will have to shed a huge amount of cash for his signature, but Koulibaly will surely be worthy of it.

