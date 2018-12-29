×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Three players Manchester United should buy in January 2019

Abhishek Mahendra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
464   //    29 Dec 2018, 06:34 IST

Manchester United
Manchester United

After the sacking of "The Special One" Jose Mourinho, the Red Devils may have found themselves firing again, but they still need some players who will take them back to their expected standards.

United's weakest link has been the defense. The Manchester outlet has conceded more goals till date than the whole of last season. Not only has the defense failed to live up to expectations, but the attack keeps misfiring. Lacking a creative player that can open up defenses like Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, and Christian Eriksen, it is clear why Manchester United has such poor form in front of goal.

With Romelu Lukaku not even close to hitting the form of last season, here are the three players that would help Manchester United steady the latter half of this season.

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly in action for SSC Napoli
Kalidou Koulibaly in action for SSC Napoli

Even though United have five first-team center-backs on their team, none of them have been able to perform at the top of their game. Compared to the big six in the EPL, Manchester United have conceded the highest number of goals. The center-back pairing has been changed many times, to no avail. That poor stability in the defense has been most criticized by fans, and this is why United needs to bring Koulibaly to Old Trafford.

Koulibaly is a rock at the heart of the defense. The 27-year-old Senegalese defender averages 88.6% pass success which is pretty high for a center back. Valued at £64m, he is a world class defender and would surely provide the defensive stability United craves. He is also capable of opening up defenses with long balls from the back. United will have to shed a huge amount of cash for his signature, but Koulibaly will surely be worthy of it.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Kalidou Koulibaly Jadon Sancho Jose Mourinho Ole Gunner Solskjær Football Top 5/Top 10
Abhishek Mahendra
CONTRIBUTOR
Football has been my passion since childhood. Have always wanted to share my opinions and thoughts about the game. As I am a football player too I like to make an in-depth about the game. Being an avid viewer of the game has helped me understand the game better. Would love to share my views about the beautiful game of football.
2 defenders Manchester United should target in the...
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United want to sign in January
RELATED STORY
3 players Manchester United should sell in January 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Players Manchester United should sell in January 
RELATED STORY
Two realistic targets for Manchester United in January
RELATED STORY
2 defenders Manchester United may look to sign this...
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United should sell in January
RELATED STORY
3 players who could leave Manchester United in January
RELATED STORY
5 centre backs that Manchester United could target in...
RELATED STORY
Which positions should Manchester United upgrade in January?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 20
Today BRI EVE 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Everton
Today FUL HUD 08:30 PM Fulham vs Huddersfield Town
Today LEI CAR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Cardiff City
Today TOT WOL 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today WAT NEW 08:30 PM Watford vs Newcastle
Today LIV ARS 11:00 PM Liverpool vs Arsenal
Tomorrow CRY CHE 05:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
Tomorrow BUR WES 07:45 PM Burnley vs West Ham
Tomorrow SOU MAN 07:45 PM Southampton vs Manchester City
Tomorrow MAN AFC 10:00 PM Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us