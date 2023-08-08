Three players who will be sorely missed by Premier League football in the upcoming season

The English Premier League gets underway on Saturday, 12th August and most of the big clubs have finalized the majority of their new signings. The likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Andre Onana, and Rasmus Hojland will ply their trade in England in the upcoming season and should prove valuable to their respective clubs.

However, there are quite a few players, who will leave England to play elsewhere next season.

In this article, we will take a look at three such footballers, who will no longer be seen in the Premier League from the next season onwards:

#1. Ilkay Gundogan:

Gundogan thrived and prospered under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage during his seven-year stint at Manchester City. Not to mention that he won every possible title with the club, including the coveted treble last season.

Gundogan scored 60 goals in more than 300 matches for Manchester City - quite a few of them being very important ones, including the one he scored on the last day of the 2021-22 season to ensure City’s Premier League title triumph.

Gundogan started his career as a defensive midfielder but had made it a habit to run into the opposition penalty box to get into goal-scoring positions frequently. His passing and goal-scoring knack should be rewarded at Barcelona, his new club, as well, but the Manchester City supporters in the Premier League will miss those qualities.

#2. Jordan Henderson:

Henderson is one of the longest-serving players in Liverpool’s history, with almost 500 matches under his belt for the club in his 12 seasons with them. Henderson is a defensive midfielder, who can play in the central midfield as well and can also fill in as a right-sided midfielder. In fact, he is the player who has gone closest to emulating Steven Gerrard’s influence for the Reds during the last decade or so.

Henderson’s ability to play long passes and take free kicks, coupled with his leadership qualities, make him a very important player for any team he plays for. However, he is already 33 and does not have too many years left in top-flight football. Hence, a move to the Middle East might prove to be convenient for him financially. Still, the Liverpool supporters and other Premier League will definitely miss their former captain from the next season onwards.

#3. Fabinho:

Fabinho is another player who will not be seen at Anfield from the next season onwards. A defensive midfielder who can also play as a center-back. Fabinho has appeared in more than 200 matches for the Reds and won both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League title with them.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is a clean tackler and his ability to read the game well helps his team’s cause usually. His aerial prowess also means that he can score goals with headers. Liverpool are going through a rebuilding phase at the moment and have sold a good number of players, but Fabinho’s departure might hurt them the most.