Three Positions And Players Manchester United Should Sign

Manchester United, like many other clubs, have a variety of positions in which they need to strengthen, with centre back, defensive midfield and right wing being the priority areas.

As the end of the season edges closer and the summer transfer window nears, clubs from all over Europe will be eyeing the deals needed to be done ahead of the following season.

The Red Devils’ season so far has highlighted the above mentioned positions on a number of occasions with reinforcements and competition desperately needed.

Here are three options in which Manchester United will be looking at for the summer of 2021:

Sevilla v FC Barcelona: Copa del Rey Semi Final First Leg

Centre Back – Jules Kounde

A reliable, modern day centre back, Jules Kounde has risen to become one of Europe’s most in-demand central defenders at Sevilla CF.

Having arrived in 2018 from Toulouse for £22 million, Kounde has more than lived up to the modest transfer fee with his stellar performances.

He might not be the biggest of defenders ­– 1.78m in height – but the way he covers the ground behind him is a sight to behold.

One of the more athletically gifted players in his position, he would complement Harry Maguire’s style of play, which would involve covering for him if Manchester United would want to play a high line.

Advertisement

Kounde would come at quite the cost, no less than £50 million, as Sevilla will look to flip their initial purchase for a health profit.

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Defensive Midfield – Declan Rice

With Nemanja Matic certainly slowing up and therefore only playing in selective matches, Manchester United need to make sure they go into next season with an out-and-out defensive midfielder.

The partnership of Fred and Scott McTominay has been clever so far, but there have been a number of times where Manchester United are being caught on the break with the two midfielders having pushed up too far.

Declan Rice is having another fantastic season with West Ham United. Under David Moyes’ tutelage, Rice has improved his overall awareness and ability to transition from defence into attack.

This transfer is likely to be an expensive one given the European Championship is around the corner, where players’ stock rises indefinitely after a national tournament. The Hammers have made it clear to Manchester United that this transfer will be north of £60 million.

Right Wing – Jadon Sancho

Advertisement

Manchester United have long coveted Jadon Sancho’s services and were in hot pursuit last summer for the signature of the Englishman.

Sancho might have initially been side-tracked by the Red Devils’ interest on the pitch, but he has now found his groove and continues to make significant waves in the Bundesliga.

10 goals and 15 assists in 29 games throughout all competitions paints a crystal-clear picture as to why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Sancho to occupy the right wing position at Manchester United for years to come.

At only 20 years of age, Sancho has become one of the biggest names of this current generation alongside teammate Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, which is another plus speaking from a commercial point of view.

Sancho might not be as expensive as he was last season, but it will still take an offer of £70 million or more to prize him away from West Germany.