Real Madrid's Marco Asensio was once considered one of the most exciting prospects in football but has somewhat failed to live up to that hype. He joined Los Blancos from RCD Mallorca in the summer transfer window of 2015.

The Spanish international has played 266 games (in all competitions) for the Madrid outfit so far, registering 55 goals and 29 assists. He helped Los Blancos win three La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors. Marco Asensio also won La Liga's Breakthrough Player of the Season award in 2015-16.

His contract with the Spanish club is set to expire at the end of the current season and talks over a new deal have stalled in recent months. He is likely to leave the club on a Bosman deal next summer.

On that note, here's a list of three potential destinations for Marco Asensio:

#3 AC Milan

Serie A giants AC Milan have shown interest in signing Marco Asensio in recent weeks. The Rossoneri have struggled in the league this term and are currently 18 points behind leaders Napoli in the Serie A table. They are likely to bring in reinforcements to their squad next summer.

Marco Asensio is a versatile footballer who is comfortable playing on the wings or as an attacking midfielder. His key strengths are his vision and passing skills, coupled with his ability to find the back of the net from a distance. According to WhoScored, he has averaged 1.5 shots, 0.9 key passes and 0.5 dribbles per 90 in the league this term.

As per a report by Calcio Mercato, AC Milan are monitoring the situation of the Spain international at the Santiago Bernabeu. They could make an approach to sign him at the end of the season.

#2 Arsenal

Arsenal are flying high in the Premier League this season. The Gunners are currently at the top of the league table and are strong favorites to lift the title. However, Mikel Arteta is still keen to improve his squad with quality and experienced players.

Marco Asensio is among the players who have been linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks. Asensio would certainly add creativity to the Gunners squad and provide cover for both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard.

Asensio's versatility will help Arsenal rotate their midfield effectively and his ability to play short passes would make him an excellent player for Mikel Arteta's system, who prefers his team to play possession-based football.

However, the Gunners need to act faster in order to bring him to north London.

#3 Barcelona

Real Madrid's La Liga rivals Barcelona have also shown interest in securing the services of Marco Asensio. The Blaugrana are open to adding a player of Asensio's quality to their squad on a free transfer.

His experience in La Liga could tempt the Catalan club, while his close relationship with some of Barca's Spanish players can also prove vital. However, not many players make the switch between the two rivals. It will be intriguing to see if Barcelona make an approach to sign him at the end of the season.

