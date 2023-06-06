Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid after 14 seasons at the end of June. The Frenchman joined the Blancos from Lyon during the summer transfer window of 2009. He played 648 games (in all competitions) for the Spanish outfit thus far, registering 354 goals and 165 assists.

Karim Benzema helped Real Madrid win four La Liga titles and five UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honours. He won the Ballon d'Or in 2022 and was also named 'La Liga Player of the Season' twice.

His departure has left a massive hole in Los Blancos' squad. Manager Carlo Ancelotti will look to sign his replacement this summer transfer window. On that note, here's a list of three potential replacements for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

#1 Kai Havertz

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea's Kai Havertz has been linked with replacing Karim Benzema at Real Madrid in recent weeks. The Germany international has enjoyed a mixed spell at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer window of 2020.

The Aachen-born starlet has played 139 games across competitions, registering 32 goals and 15 assists. He helped the west London outfit win three major trophies, including UEFA Champions League in 2020-21.

According to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Kai Havertz is interested in joining Real Madrid this summer. It remains to be seen if Los Blancos could reach an agreement with Chelsea, who want a transfer fee of close to £60 million to sell the German playmaker.

#2 Roberto Firmino

Liverpool FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

Roberto Firmino is a soon to be free agent who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Brazil international was a consistent performer for the Reds after joining from 1899 Hoffenheim in the summer transfer window of 2015. He played 362 games (in all competitions) for the Merseyside outfit thus far, scoring 111 goals and assisting 79 more.

Roberto Firmino helped Liverpool win one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honours. He won the PFA Player of the Month accolade in January 2016 and was also part of the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season 2017-18.

As per Football Espana, Real Madrid are prepared to offer Roberto Firmino a three-year contract with a net salary of €5 million. They are likely to make an approach to sign him in the coming weeks to replace Karim Benzema.

#3 Harry Kane

Harry Kane is a dream Karim Benzema replacement

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Harry Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in European football. He has been a star performer for the Spurs since breaking into the first squad during the 2013-14 season.

The England international has played 435 games across competitions for the north London outfit so far, recording 280 goals and 64 assists in the process. Kane boasts three Premier League Golden Boots in his trophy cabinet and was also included in the 'PFA Premier League Team of the Season' on five separate occasions.

The 29-year-old attacker is currently in the final 12 months of his contract with Tottenham. Spurs could look to cash in for him this summer as opposed to letting him leave for free at the end of the next season. He could be a perfect replacement for Karim Benzema if the Blancos convince him to come to the Bernabeu Stadium.

Poll : 0 votes