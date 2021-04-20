3 reasons why European Super League can be good for football

On Sunday, the footballing world was aghast when a new league, called European Super League was announced. Since then, there have been an increasing number of discussions regarding the Super League and how it will affect the Champions League and football in general. The popular opinion is that a new league will ruin the stability of European club football. Many clubs, players, and managers have already lashed out at this breakaway tournament.

BREAKING | The Super League is coming.



🇮🇹 AC Milan

🇮🇹 Inter

🇮🇹 Juventus



🇪🇸 Atletico

🇪🇸 Barcelona

🇪🇸 Real Madrid



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Arsenal

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man Utd

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tottenham — Goal (@goal) April 18, 2021

However, there are a few players and pundits supporting this idea of a new league.

3 reasons why the European Super League could be good for football

1. It will end the monopoly of UEFA

The boldest statement to come out regarding Super League was from Tony Kroos. Even though he was not supporting Super League, he had a lot to say about UEFA.

His words are just an indication of how UEFA and FIFA, the official bodies of football, are exploiting players and forcing them to play in tournaments they don't want to. He cited the Nations League and Supercopa as examples. Many players, even in the past, have remarked how these official bodies of football are using players like puppets. Super League might just be the end of the monopoly of UEFA over European clubs.

2. Increased competition; improved football

Advertisement

Accept it or not, money has always been an integral part of football. It can improve the facilities at a club, the quality of the pitch, the scouting network, and the training regimes. Yes, it can buy quality players too. In an inflated market like today, money is everything.

"We will help football at every level and take it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and our responsibility as big clubs is to respond to their desires," said Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the first chairman of the Super League.

According to the reports, Super League can generate more revenue and the prize money is much higher than UCL.

The winners of the European Super League are supposed to earn almost €400 million in prize money, that is €280 million more than the winners of the Champions League. [€120 million]#UEFA #UCL #EuropeanSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/3ZZ3wYto2u — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) April 19, 2021

All the top clubs in the top 3 leagues are a part of it. The remaining teams are to join soon. If Super League doesn't remain a pipe dream, the competition will be intense. Players and clubs can thrive under such an environment which can improve the quality of European football in general.

Advertisement

3. More top quality matches for the fans to enjoy

European Super League is a midweek league, just like the UCL. Even though the format of the league is still sketchy, it seems that each club will have to play more matches when compared to UCL. Keep in mind the fact that only twenty top clubs will be allowed to play, which will result in more top quality games.

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain F.C - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Football fans, more than anyone, are to benefit from such a feast of highest quality football.