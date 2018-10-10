3 reasons for Real Madrid's early failures this season

After 33 years, Julen Lopetegui is now the only the 3rd Real Madrid manager to go four games without his team scoring a single goal. The Los Blancos' new manager seems to have tried everything but without any success.

The clock ticks with extra speed at Real Madrid and it's clear that he will soon be out from the hot-seat unless he finds solutions fast. Without wasting much time, let us quickly evaluate the reasons for Real Madrid's dip in form.

#1 Lack of an efficient goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo not here to save the day

Karim Benzema only had five goals in the league in the previous season and failed to find the goals when needed this time around. Mariano came to help share the burden but he failed to impress in fewer minutes and as a substitute with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid always seemed to knew a way to put the ball in the net thanks to their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo. His numbers with the club speak for themselves.

But with him gone to Juventus this summer, Real Madrid were left with Karim Benzema and Mariano as their only Strikers with an injury prone Gareth Bale to share the goal-scoring load.

