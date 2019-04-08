Three reasons Manchester United could stun Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester United (Image Credits: premierleague.com)

Manchester United against all the odds pulled off a miraculous comeback against Paris Saint-Germain and booked their place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. They are now set to face Spanish champions Barcelona FC in the last eight of the competition.

Red Devils will host the Catalans at the Old Trafford in the first leg of the tie on Wednesday night. The two traditional powerhouses of European football haven't faced each other in a competitive game since the Champions League 2011 final.

A lot has changed at both clubs since that game. Barcelona FC, empowered by Lionel Messi’s brilliance has emerged as one of the biggest clubs in Europe. On the other hand, since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, Manchester United has fallen through the ranks in Europe and are now trying to restore their old identity.

While a significant section of football experts and fans around the globe have already written off the Red Devils without a ball being kicked, here are three subtle reasons why Barcelona cannot afford to take Manchester United lightly, or they will risk being knocked out.

#3 United attack and their pace up-front

Pereira, Rashford, and Martial (Image Credits: premierleague.com)

Barcelona has to be wary of United’s counter-attacking abilities and their speed up-front. Barcelona’s defense hasn’t been at its best this season, as they have shipped many goals in their domestic league. The prospect of their defence facing the Red Devils' pacy attack may be a scary one for them.

United's attack consists of players like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba, and Jesse Lingard who may be too hot to handle for Barcelona’s defence. Moreover, United also have players like Alexis Sanchez and Juan Mata in their ranks which will create a further headache for the Catalan side.

On their day, the United attack can dismantle any defence in the world, and Barcelona’s defence will have to be on their toes if they want to stop the Red Devils.

