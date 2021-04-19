Three reasons why Dortmund should sell Haaland this summer

Apart from a few promising performances, this season has been disappointing for Dortmund. After the recent Champions League exit and a sub-par performance in the Bundesliga, the German side is badly in need of a breath of fresh air before the start of next season.

54 games. 51 goals.



Erling Haaland reaches a half-century of goals for BVB in ridiculous time. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/ojSzV4Ed1r — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 18, 2021

One of the few silver linings for Borussia this season is the performance of Erling Halaand, who has been at the center of all the good that has happened to the club. But as the season is to end in two months, the chances of Haland leaving Dortmund are growing higher. Should Dortmund embrace the opportunity and let him leave or should they stick to the high-flying Norwegian?

3 reasons why selling Haaland will be good for Dortmund

#1 Haaland won't stay at the club for long anyway

Dortmund can try to keep Halaand. But we all know he is going to leave the club sooner rather than later. There are certain inevitabilities that have been haunting Dortmund for a long time; the departure of key players is surely one of them. The only thing they can do is cash in on those departures and make the most out of them. Holding on to one uncertain player is only going to make things worse.

A player of Haaland's caliber can only be a burden for a club like Dortmund in the long-term. With his contract about to expire in 2022, and in the wake of his current form, the club can generate the maximum amount of money if they sell him this summer.

#2 Dortmund need the money

Advertisement

Dortmund are badly in need of reinforcements. The whole central midfield is aging and the defense is not strong enough for a club battling for silverware at the highest level. This was evident from their performance last week against Manchester City. A top quality replacement for the out-of-form Marwin Hitz and injury-prone Roman Burki is an issue that has been long due.

💸 Total cost of five-year deal for Haaland could be £400m

👕 Club would need to sell about 200,000 shirts to cover one-week's wages

😎 'Perfect superstar for TikTok era' would earn clubs about £50m per #ECL title

💰 #CFC, #MCFC, #MUFC, #THFC "could afford him"



📝 @PJBuckingham — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) April 13, 2021

In an inflated transfer market like this, a player like Haaland can bring at least €100m to the club. Use the money wisely and they will have a bunch of players good enough to fight for Champions League glory.

#3 New manager, fresh strategies

The interim manager, Edin Terzić, is to step down at the end of the season to make way for Marco Rose. By appointing a manager like Marco Rose, who was a tremendous success at Borussia Monchengladbach, the board has the club's long-term future in mind. A player who is doubtful for next season might not be ideal for a manager who looks forward to building and dictating a squad over the length of a few seasons.

Hertha BSC v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

Haaland is not the only ray of hope for the future of Borussia Dortmund. The current squad is brimming with vigorous young talent. Players like Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham, and Giovanni Reyna are any manager's dream.

Building a team around one star player can only slow down the development of other future prospects around him. The departure of Haaland might even bring more understanding and team spirit to the squad. Under Marco Rose, the youngsters are expected to thrive and fill the Haaland-shaped hole in Borussia's attack.