Three reasons why Borussia Dortmund are unstoppable this season

Borussia Dortmund proving to be a force to reckon with

It is not everyday that we see arguably the best defensive side in the world crumble under pressure. Last night was one of those days as Borussia Dortmund scored four goals past Atletico Madrid. This was a record defeat for Atletico Madrid under manager Diego Simeone, who has been in charge of the team for last 7 years.

Borussia Dortmund have been playing breathtaking football and last night's huge victory against Atletico Madrid is a testament to that. Their win against Atletico Madrid helped them climb to the top of their group in the UEFA Champions League They are also unbeaten in the Bundesliga and are on top of the table with six wins and two draws.

Diego Simone was one of the people who admired the fearlessness in Dortmund's game and praise them wholeheartedly after their clash. "It was a clear result. We have to congratulate our opponent, they played a fast and attacking game," Simeone told reporters as he accepted the defeat with grace.

Considering how Borussia Dortmund are unstoppable right now, let us quickly evaluate the reasons behind their brilliance.

#1. An Injection of Youth

Jadon Sancho scored his first UCL goal vs Atletico Madrid

It is more than just the positive results for Dortmund and their fans. They are playing some splendid and entertaining football, which occasionally managed to leave the audience in awe. The most pivotal reason is a change in the core group of players in all the three departments in the team's structure.

Despite coming on a sub, Jadon Sancho, the 18 year old, is one of their main assist providers. The red hot form of this young England player is one of the key reasons for their solid start in this season. Dortmund has also managed to take raw talents like Abdou Diallo and Achraf Hakimi in their defense, replacing the old guys like Sokratis and Subotic.

It's no surprise that acquiring pacy and young talents like Sancho and Achraf has been the key to their success. Although he is a right back, Achraf Hakimi assisted three times against Atletico Madrid last night while playing as a left back. Players like Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney have also played their part and replaced the likes of Sahin better than expected.

The fearlessness with young blood also represents the dynamism of the team and can be seen in their movements. The performances has left no doubt that the constant work of the young guns is what keeps Dortmund buzzing.

