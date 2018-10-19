Three reasons why it went pear-shaped for Alexis Sanchez at Manchester United

Kian Long
19 Oct 2018

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez shocked the world when he moved to Manchester United. Nobody was surprised to see him move on from Arsenal, as it was clear he would run down his contract at the time, but nobody expected him to turn down Pep Guardiola's Manchester City to work under Jose Mourinho.

However, it would appear that both Arsenal and Manchester City fans can take immense pleasure in the situation, because things have far from worked out. He's scored just three league goals with the Red Devils since he arrived from North London, which is nowhere near the expectation he set under Arsene Wenger.

But where has it all gone wrong?

#1 He's in a losing environment

Sanchez and Mourinho have a frosty relationship

I think it's fair to say that the difference in mentality between Arsenal and Manchester United is growing by the day. Where Unai Emery's side looks to rebuild themselves as a force in the Premier League, Jose Mourinho's side looks to scrape as many points as possible to cover up their frailties.

It's this difference in mindset which can really play a part in the player's form. We've seen many stars fall at United in recent seasons, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial being two other examples.

You can even go as far to say that Alexis is partly at fault for this losing mentality. A number of his Arsenal colleagues fell out of love with him and their performances on the pitch dropped as a result of this. Now, it doesn't look like this is the case at United, with the players rebelling against the management, but it's definitely something to consider.

Alexis has a mentality where nothing is ever good enough. You will often see him on the pitch or on the subs bench with a scrunched up face, his arms in the air, and the rest. It's this type of negative body language which catches the media's eye for a reason, because discomfort is contagious, especially at a club the size of United.

Perhaps you should have considered that move to the Etihad Stadium, Alexis...

