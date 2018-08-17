Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
With Zinedine Zidane circling, three reasons why Jose Mourinho needs to look over his shoulder

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.22K   //    17 Aug 2018, 15:48 IST

Real Madrid Press Conference
Zinedine Zidane - Next Manchester United manager?

Recent reports have suggested that the former Real Madrid manager and France legend, Zinedine Zidane has a strong interest in managing in the Premier League with Manchester United his preferred destination.

Is this a likely scenario? Has current United boss, Jose Mourinho got cause to be worried. Maybe so; United's board has shown a growing impatience in returning to the glory days of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign at the club.

This slideshow documents the key three reasons Mourinho should be looking over his shoulder.

#3 United look set to appoint a director of football to coordinate a consistent transfer strategy

It is no secret that Jose Mourinho's psychology is at odds with Manchester United's traditional style of play. Everyone knew that before he was appointed. Mourinho was given the United job due to his resume as a serial winner, not because his teams play particularly expansive football.

However, after a trophyless 2017-18 and with Zinedine Zidane, three-time winner of the European Cup now out of work, Mourinho is under threat from another serial collector of trophies whose success is much more recent and who also plays the attacking football that is becoming a distant memory to United supporters.

What became clear during the summer is that United's board have lost faith in Mourinho's strategy. They could not understand why he wanted to spend in the region of £70-80 million on central defenders when he has already parted with £30 million on Eric Bailly and another £30 million plus £10 million in add-ons for Victor Lindelof in consecutive summer transfer windows.

The questioning of Mourinho's transfer strategy and ideology by the United board seemed to be confirmed still further when the news broke that United were considering appointing a Director of Football for the first time in their history to give consistency to transfers and keep United true to their ideology. The names linked with the post such as Edwin van der Sar, are at odds with Mourinho's style of play. Zidane, in contrast, wouldn't be.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Zinedine Zidane Jose Mourinho
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
