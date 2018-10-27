×
3 reasons why Liverpool beat Cardiff City 4-1

Yash Asthana
Top 5 / Top 10
683   //    27 Oct 2018, 23:03 IST

Liverpool players celebrate during their 4-1 over Cardiff City at Anfield
Liverpool continued their excellent start to the Premier League season as they defeated Cardiff City 4-1 at Anfield on 27th October 2018. The win means that the Reds stay unbeaten in the league and provisionally go top of the table. Results elsewhere meant that Cardiff just about manage to continue to stay outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

A brace from Sadio Mane, along with a goal each from Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri meant that the solitary goal scored by Cardiff’s Callum Patterson was only a consolation for the Bluebirds.

We look at some of the key factors in Liverpool winning the game comfortably. 

#1 Complete domination in possession (and the game)

 

Liverpool were comfortably the superior side in the game and enjoyed 80% of the possession
Prior to the game, Neil Warnock had mentioned that it would be “virtually impossible” for his side to defeat Liverpool. While some may question Warnock’s not-so-optimistic comments before a game, the gulf in class between the two sides is undeniable and was very evident in the statistic that Liverpool enjoyed 80 per cent possession in the whole game.

The other statistics also indicate the superiority of the home side in the match. Jurgen Klopp's side completing 819 passes in the game, while the visitors only managed just 110 - a number which was one less than what Liverpool's Gini Wijnaldum alone managed.

The goal by Patterson to bring Liverpool’s lead down to 2-1 was completely against the flow of the game and would have caused a few nervy moments for Klopp. But ultimately his team managed to close out the match with ease with two late goals, to match the club's best ever start to a Premier League campaign with 26 points from 10 games.




Yash Asthana
Huge fan of the Indian Cricket Team and Liverpool FC. Also actively follow tennis and F1
