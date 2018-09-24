3 reasons why Mo Salah deserves to win The Best FIFA Men's Player award

Salah was the 2018 EPL Golden Boot winner

The 2018 edition of the FIFA Best awards would take place on Monday, September 21 at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

The main event of the night would be the crowning of the 2018 FIFA Best Men's Player, and it would be a keenly contested award between three players who each had spectacular seasons.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Mo Salah are all vying for the award, and while all three men are very much deserving of it, Mo Salah deserves it more than the other two. Here are three reasons why Mo Salah should be named the FIFA Men's Best Player for 2018.

#3 He had a spectacular campaign with Liverpool

Mohammed Sallah was signed from AS Roma at the start of the 2017/2018 season, and not too many felt it was money well spent, as Salah had a previous bad spell in the Premier League with Chelsea.

However, despite the lukewarm response, Salah went on to have one of the most spectacular debut seasons in footballing history. He had a total goal tally of 44 at the end of the season, which is the record for a Liverpool player in his debut season.

He smashed a plethora of personal goal records, including for most number of goals in 38-game Premier League campaign (32), and his performances saw him deservedly named the PFA and PWA Player of the Year, in addition to winning the EPL Golden Boot and 2017 CAF Player of the Year.

He also starred in the Champions League, scoring 10 goals in Europe's premier club competition to send The Reds to her first final appearance in over a decade.

He put in a host of impressive displays en route Liverpool's final run, including in the first half of the 3-0 destruction of Manchester City, and one of the most complete individual performances in a Champions League match when the Kops won his former club AS Roma with Salah scoring two and assisting two.

Indeed, Salah's form last season for Liverpool was so high that he was the main threat of either team heading into the final against Real Madrid, and a lot of people believe the result of the match would have markedly been different had Salah not seen his appearance ended prematurely after dislocating his shoulder following a tackle from Sergio Ramos.

Of the three nominees, Mo Salah had the most spectacular domestic campaign, and this is a factor which should see him named FIFA Best Men's Player.

