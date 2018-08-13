Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Three reasons why Paul Pogba needs to be the permanent Manchester United Captain

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Feature
1.37K   //    13 Aug 2018, 13:17 IST

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Paul Pogba is the most expensive player in Premier League history, costing a colossal £89 million. Barcelona's mooted interest in the player puts Pogba's value at an incredible £200 million in today's inflated post-Neymar transfer market.

To paraphrase a famous Marvel comic-book character, "with a great transfer fee comes great responsibility." It is this responsibility with which Pogba thrives and United manager, Jose Mourinho should take advantage of.

Pogba captained Manchester United in their opening League fixture of the season versus Leicester City. This article looks at three reasons why Pogba should wear the armband permanently.

#3 Pogba is only 25 years old

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Football Captain's generally are experienced campaigners, using their years of combat on the Football field to inspire, cajole and encourage their team-mates.

However, in Paul Pogba's case, he has experience beyond his years as a World Cup Winner and serial collector of trophies during his time with Juventus.

Pogba, in fact, has more big-game experience than incumbent, Antonio Valencia, who at 33 years of age is closer to the end of his career than the start.

Pogba's youth and experience and position in the centre of United's midfield make him a much better option for the permanent Captain's role.

He could conceivably be Captain for the majority of the next decade and provide the continuity that previous long-serving United Captain's Bryan Robson (1982-94) and Roy Keane (1997-2005) gave during their trophy-laden years leading the side.

#2 Pogba is a World Cup Winner

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

Paul Pogba, despite his indifferent form for Manchester United in 2017-18 appeared to be a player transformed during this summer's World Cup. Dynamic, attack-minded, skilful, Pogba was a focal part of France dominating the competition en route to their second World Cup victory.

At only 25 years of age, Pogba has reached the pinnacle of the sport. A pinnacle that so few players ever reach. It is this experience that United boss, Jose Mourinho should harness for his own good.

For his part, Pogba appears to have rebuilt his confidence over the summer and was happy to start and Captain his side only days after returning from his summer holiday.

Not only that but Pogba was one of the finest performers on the pitch and insisted in taking responsibility for taking the third-minute penalty which set up United for victory.

Pogba is an outspoken performer on the pitch and with a World Cup in his back pocket, his fellow players will only be too happy to listen.

#1 Pogba is an influential force on the pitch and behind the scenes

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

Paul Pogba's recent cryptic comments in which he refused to put rumours of unrest between him and manager, Jose Mourinho to rest suggest the sheer influence he carries at United. Pogba stated that there were things he wanted to say but couldn't as he would get fined.

These were extraordinary comments for a contracted player to make to the press and remarks, had they been said under the management of Sir Alex Ferguson would likely have seen Pogba on a plane, shipped off to another club like Roy Keane and Jaap Stam were for similar insubordination.

However, Pogba's position in the club as an academy graduate, the Premier League's most expensive player, a commercial dream for the board and World Cup Winner all suggest his place at United is more secure than his manager's.

With this in mind, Mourinho should look to harness this influence instead of opposing it and build upon Pogba's status in the club by making him a leader for the team.

Mourinho and Pogba working together in harmony would be the best for everybody. Pogba as United Captain could be the secret to success.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Paul Pogba Jose Mourinho
Paul Benson
ANALYST
I am a trained journalist with a BA Hons degree from UCLAN. I have a passion for the medium and currently produce content for a number of websites. I predominantly write about Football, Wrestling and MMA.
Why Pogba proved Mourinho needs to build Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could have replaced Paul Pogba at...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United won't win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Manchester United will miss Michael Carrick 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Player Ratings From their 2-1 win Vs...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United enter the race to sign £120...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Pogba lays down demands for Manchester United stay
RELATED STORY
Five players who could be crucial for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us