3 players Wolverhampton Wanderers could sign this summer

To survive in the Premier League, The Wolves have to improve their squad. Here are three players the club could sign this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrating their title victory and return to the English Premier League

The Wolves were the first Championship side to be promoted to next season's Premier League. In the 2011/12 season, The Wanderers were relegated after finishing 20th in the Premier League standings with just 25 points after 38 games. After a six-year absence, the club will once again be playing in the top league in England and will hope to survive for long.

In the 2017/18 season, all newly promoted clubs, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Huddersfield survived relegation. The three clubs will continue to play in the Premier League next season. Meanwhile, Stoke City, Swansea City, and West Bromwich Albion will be joining Championship next season after a subpar performance.

Regardless of the stiffness of the competition, it is by all means, tough to survive in the Premier League. The Wolves have to improve their squad in order to battle other teams in the competition. Manager Nuno has identified a number of key players that the Wolves should sign in order to boost their chances next season. With a limited budget, the club is certainly unable to afford to make any big-money signings like the top-six clubs in England. However, that should not deter the club from figuring out their areas of improvement and solidifying the performance of the team. Here are three signings that the club could make this summer.

#3 Raul Jimenez (Benfica)

Jimenez is set to join The Wolves on loan

The 27-year-old Portuguese striker is highly expected to sign for the Wolves in the coming days. Although he is expected to join the newly-promoted side on loan, it is reported that the deal will come with an option to sign the player for €35 million. Jimenez has been named in Mexico's World Cup squad but he looks all set to further his career in England.

Previously, Jimenez was a player of Atletico Madrid. After a year in the club where he made 28 appearances, he scored just one goal and provided two assists. His disappointing performance eventually saw him join Benfica on a five-year deal. It has been three years since his move and the player has scored 31 goals in 120 appearances. Jimenez is not the best striker available in the market, but he certainly has lots of experience playing consistently every week and in Europe.

According to Squawka statistics, the summer target has an average shot accuracy of 56% but a pass accuracy of just 65%. Despite his low pass accuracy, it seems like Jimenez is a sharp finisher. This will be crucial for the Wolves who will require a player to be smart and active in the opponent's penalty box so that they can break the defense of others in the league.