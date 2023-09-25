The 2023-24 football season has been underway for more than a month now, with a few of the big clubs like Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Arsenal starting off well. However, the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have struggled during that period and will have some catching up to do.

There have been a few strikers who have performed exceptionally well so far and helped their teams stay at or near the top spot in their respective league tables. Here's a look at three such strikers who have been on fire in the 2023-24 campaign:

#1. Erling Haaland:

One cannot praise the 23-year-old Haaland enough, who might go on to become the first player playing for an English club to score 50 plus goals in two successive seasons. He has already scored eight goals in nine matches this season and is showing no signs of stopping.

The fact that he plays in front of the likes of Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, and Phil Foden has undoubtedly helped his cause. Given Manchester City's dominance in the league, there is no dearth of supply for Haaland, who has an innate knack for being in the right place at the right time.

Although it is very early in the season, the Norwegian striker seems on course for his second consecutive domestic title with Manchester City, who have won all six of their league games this season.

#2. Harry Kane:

After his much-discussed transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur, Kane has certainly lived up to expectations with the Bundesliga giants. The 30-year-old Englishman has scored seven goals in five league matches, including a hat-trick against VfL Bochum on Saturday, September 23.

Bayern have a fantastic midfield at their disposal and Kane has thrived while playing alongside them. He has also registered four assists in seven games for Bayern, making full use of his exceptional passing range.

Kane should be able to win trophies with his new club this season, something he failed to do during his time with Spurs.

#3. Darwin Nunez:

Despite struggling to make himself a regular fixture in the Liverpool starting eleven, Nunez, 24, has made a whirlwind start to the season. The Uruguayan striker has four goals and two assists in seven appearances this season, four of which have come off the bench.

Nunez stamped his authority with a late brace against Newcastle United in a 2-1 victory for the Reds. He also scored the go-ahead goal in his side's 3-1 win over West Ham United on Sunday, September 24.

Liverpool fans will be hopeful that Nunez can kick on this season after an encouraging start and enable his side to challenge for the Premier League title again.