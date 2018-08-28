Three talking points from Spurs resounding victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have produced some memorable matches in the past, and this one promised to be another thrilling contest at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho made wholesale changes in the starting line-up with a total of five players changed from the side which lost to Brighton. Spurs, on the other hand, went with Hugo Lloris in the goal after the midweek controversy surrounding the player.

United looked the better side in the initial stages of the match and almost scored in the first 20 seconds when a Fred shot went just wide of the post. The Red Devils had more possession of the ball, and their intent was clear from the outset. Lukaku missed a big chance to open the scoring after failing to put the ball into the open net from a misplaced back pass by Danny Rose. Spurs got back into the match as half-time approached and created few chances of their own but failed to convert any of those.

The second half saw Spurs come out early from the blocks and get the breakthrough when Harry Kane headed home from a corner. They immediately made it twice when Erikson got down the right and picked out Lucas Moura who met it well and fired into the bottom corner.

Spurs looked like scoring whenever they got the ball. Finally, the game was put to bed after Lucas Moura scored his second of the night and Spurs third to secure all three points for Tottenham Hotspur and maintain a hundred per cent start to the Premier League.

Here are the three talking points from the game:

#3 Second half domination by Spurs

Lucas Moura scored a brace.

If the first half belonged to United, then in the second it was all Tottenham Hotspur from the word go. Mauricio Pochettino was visibly upset after his side missed few chances in the first half, but his halftime pep talk did wonders to the team's performance in the second. They opened the scoring through Harry Kane before Lucas Moura's brace killed the game for United and secured all three points in a crucial encounter at Old Trafford.

