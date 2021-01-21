Fulham 1-2 Manchester United: 3 talking points as United reclaim top spot on Premier League table

After a pedestrian start, Manchester United reclaimed their position at the top of the Premier League table with an away win that tested them until the very end.

Fulham, under Scott Parker, have improved wholeheartedly since the beginning of the season and are in good form, having picked up valuable points against Tottenham and Liverpool in the past month.

And while they started brightly and exerted their dominance over the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s players stuck to the task and came away from Craven Cottage with those all-important three points.

Here are three talking points that came from the game:

Paul Pogba delivers again

One of the more divisive figures in world football right now, Paul Pogba is a player that is continually under scrutiny. Whether it be for his offensive output or lack of defensive work, the France international is one of the first in the firing line.

However, since the turn of 2021, Pogba has been exemplary in all aspects of his game, which was encapsulated against Fulham. At times when he needed to track back and defend his goal, he did at the first sign of danger. When he was able to move forward into the final third, he did at the first opportunity.

While Pogba was, on average, the deepest midfield player of the three against Fulham in terms of his positioning, the Frenchman curled a peach of a shot past Alphonso Areola that awarded the Red Devils with the three points.

If Manchester United are to keep challenging for the title into the latter months of the season, Pogba is going to be utterly pivotal in their quest for supremacy.

Edinson Cavani is Manchester United’s best number 9

Presented with man of the match, Edinson Cavani opened Manchester United’s account with a class poacher’s goal and showed others in the squad how it is done from the centre forward position.

It is clear to see why Cavani has had the glamorous career he has enjoyed to date with his non-stop harassment of defenders and willingness to do the dirty work.

A wonderfully taken goal shows how instinctive the Uruguay international is in-and-around the box, which is what the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial perhaps lack.

Cavani’s experience has enabled him to know where to be in the box, but his pressing game and sheer determination is a sight to behold – and should inspire others in similar positions to go the extra yards.

Solskjaer has taken his time introducing Cavani in Premier League matches, but he must know now that he is the best out-and-out centre forward at the club.

Luke Shaw is in the form of his life

When Alex Telles was signed in last summer’s transfer window from FC Porto, many thought it spelled the end for Luke Shaw’s career at Manchester United.

With a stop-start few years at Old Trafford following his horrific double leg break in 2015, Shaw could never sustain a run of games to force himself back in England contention nor resume his best football.

However, with the added pressure of Telles’ arrival, the former England international will be hoping Gareth Southgate has been watching his recent performances, having played his best football since arriving at the club.

Shaw has been instrumental in creating chances down the left-hand side and has shown his versatility by also slotting in as a centre back in a three-man defence when Solskjaer opts for it.

Manchester United have shown their faith in Shaw and he is now repaying that and some with his stellar performances that have been consistent throughout the season. It is only a matter of time before he finds his way back into the England team.