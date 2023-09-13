Manchester United will face Brighton in a Premier league match at Old Trafford this Saturday, September 16. Brighton are currently sixth in the league table with nine points from four matches, whereas United languish at the 11th spot with six from the same number of matches.

United have lost to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal already and cannot afford to have any further slip-ups. It is absolutely necessary for Erik ten Hag’s side to secure all three points on Saturday to improve their position as well as their morale. However, the job will not be easy against Brighton, who have a reasonably strong team.

On that note, let us take a look at three things to watch out for in the match:

#1. Manchester United’s selection dilemma:

New signing Sofyan Amrabat is likely to make his United debut against Brighton, but doubts with regards to United’s final line-up and formation still remains. United might start with ten Hag’s preferred 4-2-3-1, that would mean leaving Christian Eriksen out of the playing XI.

However, Eriksen’s ability to play long passes from deep might be important given United’s style of play and hence, Ten Hag might think of going with a back-three to accommodate Amrabat, Eriksen and Casemiro as midfielders. That will also provide them with an extra line of protection in front of their defence against an impressive Brighton attack.

Moreover, Antony is also going to miss the match owing to personal issues. This will mean that United might have to start with Facundo Pellistri on the right flank. Mason Mount, who missed the Red Devils' last two matches owing to an injury, could also make a return, probably after a late fitness test before the weekend.

Hence, Ten Hag will have some decisions to make with regards to team selection ahead of the match.

#2. Manchester United’s defence is under pressure:

United have been able to keep only one clean sheet in their four matches so far and have let in seven goals in their last three matches. They are going to miss Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw against Brighton as well, as both of them are still injured.

As a result, irrespective of whether they go in to the match with a four-man or a three-man back-line, their defenders will be under some pressure.

They will have to particularly cautious against counter-attacks and also defend well against set-pieces. It remains to be seen how well they are able to rise up to the challenge on Saturday.

#3. Brighton will fancy their chances:

There is absolutely no doubt Brighton will attack Manchester United from the very beginning. The Seagulls have previously showcased that they are not afraid to attack from the get-go against big teams in challenging situations.

United's defence is vulnerable and if they do not field a strong defensive midfield, Brighton will fancy their chances of getting a result at Old Trafford.

Moreover, Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro might be fielded together for the first time and it is not easy for players to get used to each other, something that Brighton's midfield will be aware of and they will try to find some loopholes there in order to attack United, either in possession or on counter.