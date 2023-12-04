Three Towns vs Pohang Steelers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 6th 2023

Wuhan Three Towns and Pohang Steelers will battle for three points in an AFC Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Urawa Reds last week. Alexander Sxholz broke the deadlock for the Japanese from the spot in the 37th minute, while Davidson drew the game level in the 68th minute. Jose Kante scored the match-winner in the 90th minute.

Pohang Steelers, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Gwangju FC in the South Korean K-League despite playing over 80 minutes with 10 men.

They will turn their attention back to the continent, where their last game saw them claim maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Hanoi FC.

The victory saw them maintain their 100% start to the group stage. They are at the summit of Group J with maximum points garnered from five games. Wuhan Three Crowns sit in third spot with four points to show for their efforts in five games.

Three Towns vs Pohang Steelers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Pohang Steelers claimed a 3-1 home win in the reverse fixture.

Seven of Three Towns' last eight games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Pohang have lost just one of their last 10 games in all competitions, winning six games in this sequence.

Eight of Pohang Steelers' last 11 games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Four of Three Towns' last five competitive games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Three Towns vs Pohang Steelers Prediction

Three Towns have been eliminated from the tournament and have nothing else to play for. However, they will be looking to sign out on a high in their last game of the competition in front of their fans.

Pohang Steelers, for their part, have guaranteed top spot in the group and qualification to the knockout rounds. They have won all five games so far and will want to complete their group stage with a 100% record.

We are backing Kim Gi-Dong's side to leave with a narrow win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Three Towns 0-1 Pohang Steelers

Three Towns vs Pohang Steelers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Pohang Steelers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half