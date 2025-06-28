Wuhan Three Towns and Chengdu Roncheng will square off in a Chinese Super League round-of-16 clash on Sunday (June 29th). The game will be played at Wuhan Sports Center.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Shandong Taishan. They went behind to Zeca's 26th-minute strike and were reduced to 10 men when Wei Mizinhe was sent off in first-half injury time. Zeca completed his brace with 20 minutes left on the clock while Liao Chengjian and Liu Binbin scored in injury time for both sides.

Roncheng, meanwhile, thrashed Shenzhen Xinpencheng 5-0 at home last time out. Wei Shihao and Yan Dinghao scored first-half goals to give them a 2-0 lead at the break. Romulo, Pedro Delgado and Tim Chow scored a goal each in the second half.

The victory left them in third spot in the standings, having garnered 33 points from 15 games. Three Towns are 10th on 18 points.

Three Towns vs Rongcheng Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Rongcheng have five wins from the last 11 head-to-head games. Five games ended in a share of the spoils while Wuhan Three Towns were victorious two times.

Their most recent clash came in February 2025 when Roncheng claimed a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture on the opening day.

Six of the last eight head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Four of Three Towns' last five games across competitions have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Rongcheng have the best away record in the league, having garnered 16 points from seven games on their travels.

Three Towns vs Rongcheng Prediction

Wuhan Three Towns have scored at least two goals in five of their last six home games. They are the pre-game underdogs despite playing in front of their fans.

Rongcheng, for their part, have won seven of their last eight games, with the sole loss in this run also their only defeat in the last 13 (three draws). Their games on their travels tend to be high-scoring, with five of their last six producing over 2.5 goals. Seo Jung-Won's side are in the title race and are just two points off the summit.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Three Towns 1-2 Rongcheng

Three Towns vs Rongcheng Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rongcheng to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

