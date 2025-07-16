Three Towns vs West Coast Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2025

Three Towns will host West Coast at the Wuhan Sports Center Stadium on Friday in the 17th round of the 2025 Chinese Super League campaign. The hosts will be keen to return to winning ways and push higher up the league table after a rough few weeks.

Ad

Three Towns lost the lead twice in their 2-2 draw against Chengdu Rongcheng last time out and have now failed to win four of their last six league matches. Wuhan currently sit in 11th place, having only managed to win five of their 16 league games so far this season and will need to pick up points in the coming weeks to avoid falling into the drop zone in the second half of the season.

Ad

Trending

West Coast are in even worse form than this weekend's hosts, with their 1-0 win in the Qingdao derby against Hainiu Qingdao last time out marking their first win in their last seven league fixtures. The visitors are two points and three places above Three Towns but have also won only five games in the league so far and will hope to build on their last performance to string together a good run of form.

Ad

Three Towns vs West Coast Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The teams have only met on three previous occasions going into Friday's game. Three Towns won two of those meetings while West Coast won one.

The hosts have scored five goals across the three previous editions of this fixture while conceding only two across those games.

Three Towns have the third-worst defensive record in the Chinese top flight this season, having conceded 30 goals in just 16 games played.

Qingdao have scored 21 goals in the league this year, one less than Friday's hosts.

Ad

Three Towns vs West Coast Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into this game and will most likely leave the results to be determined by individual performances. Wuhan will, however, hope to receive a boost from their home advantage and get at least a draw.

The West Coast have been mediocre on the road this league campaign and will need to improve their recent goal-scoring record to secure more than a draw on Friday.

Ad

Prediction: Three Towns 1-1 West Coast

Three Towns vs West Coast Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last seven games has featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts’ last six games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More