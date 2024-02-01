Three U23 Players who have impressed for Liverpool this season

Liverpool are enjoying an excellent 2023-24 season. The Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League table, with 51 points from 22 games. The Anfield outfit will play Chelsea in the final of the EFL Cup later this month and are also favorites to reach the later stages of the FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

While superstars like Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are leading the Reds' charge this term, several youngsters have caught the attention with their performances as well

On that note, here's a list of three U-23 players who have impressed for Liverpool this season.

#3 Conor Bradley

Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury last month gave Conor Bradley the chance to break into Liverpool's senior team. The youngster took his chance with both hands and has become an instant fan favorite at the club.

Bradley has played three Premier League games for the Reds so far, scoring one goal and assisting two more. He was also named as Man of the Match award for his performances during the Reds wins against Norwich City in the FA Cup and Chelsea in the Premier League.

However, Alexander-Arnold's return to fitness could reduce his game time in the coming weeks. Nevertheless, Bradley is a gifted footballer and has a bright future ahead of him.

#2 Jarrel Quansah

Jarrel Quansah has impressed everyone with his performances since making his debut for Liverpool at the start of the ongoing season.

The young Englishman is a physically imposing defender, whose key attributes are his strength, passing skills, temperament and ability in the air. According to WhoScored, he has averaged 0.7 tackles, 1.5 clearances and 48.5 passes in the Premier League this season.

Quansah is touted as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk at Anfield. It will be interesting to see how he develops in the coming seasons.

#1 Harrey Elliott

It is hard to believe that Harvey Elliott will only turn 21 this year. The Englishman is already a key member of the Reds squad and has shown maturity beyond his age in recent months.

Elliott is a versatile player who is comfortable playing across the midfield or on either wing. He has played 18 Premier League games for the Reds this season, registering one goal and two assists.

The former Fulham youngster could break into England's senior squad if he continues his fine form for the rest of the season. He is also among the leading contenders to win Liverpool's 2023-24 Young Player of the Season award.