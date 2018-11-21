Three unbeliavable Cristiano Ronaldo records that will not be broken anytime soon

Ronaldo was a beast at Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest football players of all time. He is a living legend with achievements that most of his peers could only dream of. In the course of his near 17-year career, he has done and seen it all in the football field. For the vast majority of that time, he has enjoyed success like no other. From a humble upbringing in Madeira, Portugal he has shown the world that hard work and determination is key in excelling.

His breakthrough came in 2003 when he signed for Manchester United where he was handed the famous number seven jersey. This seemed like a huge burden to place on an untested teenager who had a bag of tricks in his locker. Seven seasons later, he would leave United having been an integral part of three Premier League titles and one Champions League.

His exploits at United were already commendable. This set a course for him that would change his status from a great player to a legend. His game evolved from a tricky winger with speed to a proper goal machine after he made his move to Real Madrid. At 6 ft 2, Ronaldo is one of the best in the air and is also lethal when using either foot. He consistently performed at the highest level and that inevitably produced records that will be here to stay for a while.

#3 50+ goals streaks

Ronaldo knows where the ball is and how to score.

Ronaldo and career rival Lionel Messi are the only current players to have consistently enjoyed more than 50 goals in a season. Ronaldo's goalscoring pedigree has earned him several awards and records. He is the only player to score 50 goals or more in six consecutive seasons. Between 2011 and 2014, he became the only player in history to have scored 60 goals or more consecutively.

To add to that, Ronaldo holds the record as the only player to score 60 or more goals in seven consecutive calendar years. These are certainly no mean feats by a man who played in one of European football's top five leagues. To achieve that in consecutive years is even more impressive. He certainly left Real Madrid with a mark that would take someone really special to emulate or come close to.

