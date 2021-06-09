UEFA Euro 2020: 3 relatively unknown players to keep an eye on

Euro 2020 is set to start in two days and the level of excitement amongst football fans is rising. Twenty-four teams are set to battle it out for the prestigious trophy to become kings of Europe.

With a number of top quality players participating in the tournament, Euro 2020 will be a delight to watch. While star names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Kevin de Bruyne will be in the limelight, there are also many relatively unknown players who are expected to shine in the tournament as well.

Here, we take a look at three such players who might surprise everyone with their performances in Europe's premier international competition.

#1 Burak Yilmaz (Turkey)

Turkey's Burak Yilmaz(left) can make a significant impact in the Euro 2020

Burak Yilmaz has enjoyed a stellar season with Lille in the French league and was a pivotal figure in Les Dogues' title win this season. Signed as a free agent at the start of the 2020/2021 season, the 35-year-old veteran goalscorer netted 18 goals and made 5 assists in 32 appearances for the French club. The Turkish centre-forward also managed to score 4 goals for his country during the qualifying campaign, including a hat trick against the Netherlands.

🇹🇷 Burak Yilmaz scored 16 goals on 10.41 xG for Lille this season, the largest xG over-performance in Ligue Un.



The French champions signed him on a FREE from Besiktas this summer.



Unsung hero 💪 pic.twitter.com/4VTMPa2dCL — Matchday365 (@Matchday365) May 27, 2021

Turkey have had an impressive qualifying campaign for the Euros and will be keen to make an impact and reach the latter stages of the competition. Yilmaz will be tasked with spearheading the Turkish attack and will hope to carry his national side into the knockout stages of the competition if he can continue his brilliant goalscoring run.

#2 Alexander Isak (Sweden)

Sweden and Real Sociedad attacker Alexander Isak(left) will be a goal-threat during the Euro 2020

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out of Euro 2020 through injury, the onus will be on young Alexander Isak to lead the line for Sweden. The youngster has enjoyed a prolific season with Real Sociedad and helped his side finish 5th in La Liga standings. The 21-year-old attacker netted 17 goals and set up two more for the Spanish club last season.

Isak's blistering pace and physicality makes him Sweden's primary goal-threat in the Euros. The tall centre-forward has drawn comparisons with his compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic and will have the opportunity to steal the limelight in this tournament.

#3 Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands)

Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch could star at Euro 2020

The Netherlands midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has drawn comparisons with Manchester United's Paul Pogba due to his stature, style and technical ability. While he is predominantly a deep-lying midfielder, the Dutchman also excels in box-to-box roles.

The Netherlands are one of the favorites to win Euro 2020 and Gravenberch will be an integral part of the Dutch side. Despite his young age, the midfielder is capable of dominating the midfield and fans will be excited to see him dictate play.

Edited by Diptanil Roy