Three World Cup stars Jose Mourinho must sign to improve his squad for next season

Manchester United players during their pre-Season training session

The 2018 World Cup has seen a huge number of underrated players play to their potential. It has been a tournament of witnessing exciting players, young or old, become the stars they were predicted to be. The likes of Kylian Mbappe and Luka Modric, who stole the show with their performances during the whole tournament ,will surely be a terrific signing for any club in the whole of Europe. But it won’t come easy. It is rather important to clubs to buy players with a certain quality, rather than buy players for the sake of it.

Particularly for Manchester United, the reason that they should sign any player must be for improving the overall performances of the team. The unending rumours of Gareth Bale being courted by the Manchester United chief Ed Woodward should come as no surprise for the fans. And there is no doubt that he will be the ‘galactico’ signing that the United fans crave for. It is normal for fans to crave the signing of a superstar, but at the moment, the important task for Manchester United as a whole is to bring back the old swagger and buy players that are needed to charge to the top of the league next season.

The form of Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, and Marouane Fellaini amongst others during the World Cup will have made Jose Mourinho slightly satisfied. And the quality new signings Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant will surely improve United's squad for next season. But at the same time, Mourinho has intently watched the action in Russia during his role as a pundit, and surely must have handpicked some players for Ed Woodward to sign who could improve his squad for next season. So, here are three players from the World Cup who can surely improve his problem positions.

#3 Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez during the FIFA World Cup 2018 final

Full-back is one of the key positions Mourinho believes has to be improved if United are to catch their rivals next season. He has already bought Diogo Dalot, who can play in both the full-back positions. But the fact is that he is untested in the high level games and Antonio Valencia is showing his true value in the right-back position. Luke Shaw also appears to have been resurrected, but the manager will want assurances from him after some lacklustre performances last season. So, Mourinho may need to buy again in the left-back position. And with Lucas Hernandez playing brilliantly en route to the World Cup win, he can surely improve Jose Mourinho’s squad for next season.

With Hernandez’s work rate and the teammates surrounding him, it merely makes him as easy to forget as any low profile player. He wasn't tested as much as some of the other full backs at the tournament, but he rarely put a foot wrong and made big contributions going forward. People rarely noticed him making mistakes, while he quietly did his job of defending against some big players like Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne. His balance of going forward and defending at the same time must have pleased Mourinho during the World Cup. Winning aerial duels is also a huge plus point of Hernandez’s that Mourinho will surely love to add to his squad.

Although it will be quite difficult for Manchester United to prize him away from Atletico Madrid, the lure of playing regular football and the riches of the Premier League will be hard to reject. What United need at the moment is a left-back and Lucas Hernandez will be a perfect match for them after some exciting performances during the World Cup.

