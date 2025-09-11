Thun vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025 

Thun will trade tackles with Basel in a Swiss Super League round six fixture on Saturday (September 13th). The game will be played at Stockhorn Arena.

Ad

The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Grasshoppers at the same venue last time out before the international break. Both goals were scored in the second half, with the hosts going ahead through Nils Reichmuth's goal five minutes after the break while Pantaleo Creti stepped off the bench and drew the game level late on.

Basel, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 away win over Sion. Junior Za broke the deadlock in the 14th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Ad

Trending

The win saw the Rotblau climb to third spot in the standings, having garnered nine points from five games. Thun lead the way at the summit with 13 points to their name.

Thun vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Basel have 44 wins from the last 71 head-to-head games. Thun were victorious 10 times while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since July 2020 when they canceled each other out in a goalless draw.

Four of Thun's five games in the Super League this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Six of Basel's eight games across competitions this term have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of the last five head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Eight of the last 10 head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with seven games producing over 2.5 goals.

Ad

Thun vs Basel Prediction

Thun returned to the top flight after five years away, having won the Swiss Challenge League last term. They have made an immediate impact and currently hold a one-point advantage at the summit. This will be the toughest task of their campaign to this point.

Basel are the defending champions but have made a somewhat lukewarm start to their title defense. Magnin Ludovic's side can get back on track here, as a win could see them close the gap to their visitors to one point.

Ad

We expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Thun 1-2 Basel

Thun vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Basel to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More