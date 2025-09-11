Thun vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025 

Thun will trade tackles with Basel in a Swiss Super League round six fixture on Saturday (September 13th). The game will be played at Stockhorn Arena.
The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Grasshoppers at the same venue last time out before the international break. Both goals were scored in the second half, with the hosts going ahead through Nils Reichmuth's goal five minutes after the break while Pantaleo Creti stepped off the bench and drew the game level late on.
Basel, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 away win over Sion. Junior Za broke the deadlock in the 14th minute and his goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The win saw the Rotblau climb to third spot in the standings, having garnered nine points from five games. Thun lead the way at the summit with 13 points to their name.
Thun vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Basel have 44 wins from the last 71 head-to-head games. Thun were victorious 10 times while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- This will be their first meeting since July 2020 when they canceled each other out in a goalless draw.
- Four of Thun's five games in the Super League this season have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Six of Basel's eight games across competitions this term have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Four of the last five head-to-head games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Eight of the last 10 head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends, with seven games producing over 2.5 goals.
Thun vs Basel Prediction
Thun returned to the top flight after five years away, having won the Swiss Challenge League last term. They have made an immediate impact and currently hold a one-point advantage at the summit. This will be the toughest task of their campaign to this point.
Basel are the defending champions but have made a somewhat lukewarm start to their title defense. Magnin Ludovic's side can get back on track here, as a win could see them close the gap to their visitors to one point.
We expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Thun 1-2 Basel
Thun vs Basel Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Basel to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals