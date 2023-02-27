Thun vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28th 2023

Thun will host Young Boys at the Stockhorn Arena on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2022-23 Schweizer Cup campaign.

The home side opened their cup campaign with a 4-0 win over Bulle before beating Neuchatel Xamax 2-1 in the next round. They then faced Luzern in the competition last time out, playing out a 2-2 draw in normal time before going on to win the penalty shootout 4-2.

Young Boys have enjoyed a strong run in the Swiss Super League this season and will turn their attention to the domestic cup this week.

They carried out a 10-1 demolition of Schoenberg in their first cup game of the season and then beat Lausanne-Ouchy 1-0 in the next round before thrashing Lausanne-Sport 5-1 in the last 16 of the tournament back in November.

The visitors last lifted the domestic cup back in the 2019-20 campaign and will hope they can replicate similar heights this season but must first see off their midweek opponents.

Thun vs Young Boys Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 71 meetings between Thun and Young Boys. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won 38 times. There have been 21 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Young Boys are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Five of Thun's eight league wins this season have come on home turf.

Raphaël Wicky's men have picked up 20 points on the road in the league this season, the highest in the Swiss top flight so far.

Young Boys have the best offensive record in the Super League this season with a goal tally of 51.

Thun vs Young Boys Prediction

Thun have won four of their last five games across all competitions and have lost just one of their last nine competitive outings. They are unbeaten in their last six home games and will hope to maximize their home advantage this week.

Young Boys are on a run of back-to-back draws and have not lost a competitive match since September last year. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see the visitors win on Tuesday.

Prediction: Thun 1-3 Young Boys

Thun vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Young Boys

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in nine of their last 11 matches)

